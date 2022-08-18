Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

MACAU, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were US$296.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately 48% from US$566.4 million for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to heightened border restrictions in Macau and mainland China related to COVID-19, which led to softer performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was US$209.2 million, compared with operating loss of US$128.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Melco generated negative Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$13.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$79.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2022 was US$251.5 million, or US$0.53 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$185.7 million, or US$0.39 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2021. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$43.2 million and US$34.8 million during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It goes without saying that our results for the second quarter of 2022 were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed across mainland China and Macau. Throughout the pandemic, ensuring the health and safety of our Colleagues has been very important, and these continued to be our highest priority through the recent outbreak in Macau.

“We very much appreciate the Macau government’s expeditious handling and publication of the amendments to the gaming law in June, and the publication of the regulations for the new concession tender. The amended gaming law and the tender regulations provide clear direction for the remainder of the year and set a foundation for a smooth transition to the new concessions. We are committed to Macau, and aligned with the Macau government’s vision to further develop Macau and diversify its economy.

“In contrast to the challenges we have been facing in Macau, our businesses in the Philippines and Cyprus have been improving with volumes gradually recovering toward pre-COVID levels. City of Dreams Manila has been operating at 100% capacity since March 1, 2022 and saw a fairly quick recovery in domestic business. International visitation continues to ramp up, and we expect to see further growth as more of the travel restrictions around Asia are lifted and travel returns to normal. Cyprus also saw a pick-up in volumes and profitability with a relaxation in COVID-19 related restrictions.

“The construction of Studio City Phase 2 is progressing well. We will be monitoring the markets closely to determine the appropriate time to open and currently anticipate phasing the opening beginning in the second quarter of 2023. In Cyprus, the City of Dreams Mediterranean project has experienced delays due to some difficulties that we have encountered with our contractors. At this point in time, we expect to open in early second quarter 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. However, this remains a fluid situation and we continue to look at ways to expedite the progress.

“Lastly, we remain steadfast in our efforts in environmental sustainability with a focus on energy and waste reduction. Melco’s 2021 Sustainability Report has been released, with new ambitious environmental Group targets included to align with our overarching 2030 goals. We are undergoing climate risk assessments under the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) guidelines to identify climate-related financial risks and opportunities, and have been actively working to gain a deeper understanding of these emissions and continue to refine our calculation methodology.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$97.3 million, compared to US$347.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. City of Dreams generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$28.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$79.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$748.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 versus US$4.55 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 2.57% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 2.74% in the second quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$209.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$806.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 33.0% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 32.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$217.1 million, compared with US$494.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 3.0% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2022 was US$24.3 million, compared with US$52.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$7.2 million, compared to US$18.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$11.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, rolling chip volume was US$857.3 million and the rolling chip win rate was 1.62%. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$29.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus US$43.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 17.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 26.9% in the second quarter of 2021.



Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$41.5 million, compared with US$50.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 4.2% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 4.1% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the second quarter of 2022 was US$1.9 million, compared with US$3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.



Mocha and Other Second Quarter Results

Effective from June 27, 2022, the Grand Dragon Casino, which focuses on mass market table games and was previously reported under the Corporate and Other segment, has been included in the Mocha and Other segment as a result of the change of terms of the right-to-use agreement for the Grand Dragon Casino.

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$17.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to US$24.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Mass market table games drop was US$0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 which reflects the inclusion of the Grand Dragon Casino under the Mocha and Other segment with effect from June 27, 2022, and the mass market table games hold percentage was 26.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$406.8 million, compared with US$551.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 4.2% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 4.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$35.9 million, compared to US$104.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$31.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$104.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus US$386.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 5.33% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 4.01% in the second quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$93.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$319.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 25.7% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 25.8% in the second quarter of 2021.



Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$201.7 million, compared with US$299.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 2.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2022 was US$8.3 million, compared with US$22.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$111.7 million, compared to US$52.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$49.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.3 million in the comparable period of 2021. The year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Manila while the casino was closed for all of April 2021 due to government mandated restrictions.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$771.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus US$271.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 2.95% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 5.37% in the second quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$178.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$69.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.0% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 30.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$925.6 million, compared with US$401.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 5.5% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2022 was US$27.3 million, compared with US$6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cyprus Operations Second Quarter Results

The Company is licensed to operate a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

Total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was US$21.7 million, compared to US$10.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the relaxation in COVID-19 related restrictions in Cyprus while casinos were temporarily closed for 1.5 months during the second quarter of 2021 due to government mandated restrictions.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was negative 6.12% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to negative 4.40% in the second quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$31.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with US$14.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 19.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 15.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2022 was US$315.9 million, compared with US$161.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 5.0% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were US$84.9 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$91.2 million, net of amounts capitalized, partially offset by interest income of US$7.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$136.7 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2022, of which US$12.8 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2022 referred to above is US$9.1 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated August 18, 2022 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2022 aggregated to US$1.65 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.33 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of June 30, 2022, was US$2.8 billion. On August 16, 2022, MCO Nominee One Limited (the “Borrower”), a subsidiary of the Company, received confirmation that the majority of lenders of the Borrower’s credit facilities agreement dated April 29, 2020, (the “2020 Credit Facilities Agreement”) have consented and agreed to a waiver extension of the financial condition covenants contained therein, being the interest cover ratio (the ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated net finance charges), the senior leverage ratio (the ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA) and the total leverage ratio (the ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA). The existing waiver remains valid in respect of the relevant periods ending on the December 31, 2022 test date, and the waiver extension granted extends that waiver for all relevant periods to and including the March 31, 2024 test date. The Borrower has paid a customary fee to all consenting lenders in relation to such consent and such consent has become effective upon receipt of the consent fee by the facility agent.

Approximately 1.7 million ADSs were repurchased in the second quarter of 2022, for a total consideration of approximately US$8 million.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 were US$167.7 million, which primarily related to the construction projects at Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Recent Developments

Uncertainty around COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions continue to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and future prospects into the third quarter of 2022.

In Macau, our operations remain significantly impacted by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. On June 23, 2022, the Macau government issued a closure order for entertainment venues which did not include casinos. Effective from July 11, 2022, the Macau government issued a further order whereby from July 11 until July 18, 2022 all entities performing industrial and commercial activities, including gaming activities, were required to suspend operation, except for those in categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public. These restrictions were further extended until July 23, 2022 and our casinos were closed for a total of 12 days. From July 23, 2022, we were able to resume our operations, subject to strict health and pandemic prevention requirements. From August 2, 2022, all restrictions were lifted, subject to certain guidelines set by Macau’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The validity of nucleic acid tests to enter Macau vary from time to time and is currently set at 48 hours for entry from Zhuhai, and non-Macau resident individuals who are not residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, or the PRC continue to be unable to enter Macau, except if they are eligible and have been approved for an exemption.

As of May 30, 2022, restrictions for inbound travelers into the Philippines have been eased and negative RT-PCR test results are no longer required for those people that are fully vaccinated. Furthermore, in Cyprus, as of June 1, 2022, passengers travelling to Cyprus are not required to present any sort of vaccination or recovery certificate, nor a negative COVID-19 test result. Although travel restrictions have eased in the Philippines and Cyprus, COVID-19 cases have been increasing in recent weeks, and the respective governments are closely observing the situation.

Uncertainty around COVID-19 outbreaks is expected to continue for at least the remainder of 2022 with travel bans or restrictions, visa restrictions and quarantine requirements being key factors impacting 2022 performance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues: Casino $ 231,893 $ 478,638 $ 626,968 $ 912,434 Rooms 26,792 39,727 63,301 79,407 Food and beverage 19,937 25,444 44,265 51,495 Entertainment, retail and other 17,485 22,631 36,518 42,026 Total operating revenues 296,107 566,440 771,052 1,085,362 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (204,403 ) (369,826 ) (511,786 ) (736,755 ) Rooms (11,230 ) (12,839 ) (24,194 ) (25,678 ) Food and beverage (19,991 ) (23,686 ) (43,812 ) (47,808 ) Entertainment, retail and other (5,703 ) (8,294 ) (11,691 ) (15,998 ) General and administrative (102,441 ) (106,230 ) (203,664 ) (214,390 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (11,246 ) (6,468 ) (18,461 ) (17,093 ) Pre-opening costs (3,247 ) (1,127 ) (5,602 ) (2,124 ) Development costs - (3,812 ) - (7,331 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (12,834 ) (14,341 ) (27,088 ) (28,683 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,655 ) (5,717 ) (11,337 ) (11,434 ) Depreciation and amortization (118,237 ) (126,889 ) (239,593 ) (247,929 ) Property charges and other (10,298 ) (15,268 ) (18,899 ) (20,992 ) Total operating costs and expenses (505,285 ) (694,497 ) (1,116,127 ) (1,376,215 ) Operating loss (209,178 ) (128,057 ) (345,075 ) (290,853 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 7,221 1,556 8,211 3,581 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (91,221 ) (87,067 ) (178,308 ) (177,709 ) Other financing costs (2,341 ) (3,993 ) (3,684 ) (6,480 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 584 (3,590 ) 3,362 1,609 Other income, net 880 958 1,568 1,631 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (28,817 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (84,877 ) (92,136 ) (168,851 ) (206,185 ) Loss before income tax (294,055 ) (220,193 ) (513,926 ) (497,038 ) Income tax expense (617 ) (327 ) (2,590 ) (991 ) Net loss (294,672 ) (220,520 ) (516,516 ) (498,029 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 43,213 34,835 81,773 79,436 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (251,459 ) $ (185,685 ) $ (434,743 ) $ (418,593 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.177 ) $ (0.129 ) $ (0.306 ) $ (0.292 ) Diluted $ (0.177 ) $ (0.129 ) $ (0.306 ) $ (0.292 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.531 ) $ (0.387 ) $ (0.917 ) $ (0.875 ) Diluted $ (0.531 ) $ (0.387 ) $ (0.919 ) $ (0.875 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,421,443,946 1,437,822,956 1,421,807,507 1,435,071,657 Diluted 1,421,443,946 1,437,822,956 1,421,807,507 1,435,071,657





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,646,321 $ 1,652,890 Restricted cash 287 285 Accounts receivable, net 49,590 54,491 Receivables from affiliated companies 205,556 384 Inventories 28,283 29,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,121 109,330 Assets held for sale 26,043 21,777 Total current assets 2,051,201 1,868,746 Property and equipment, net 5,889,382 5,910,684 Gaming subconcession, net 5,688 27,065 Intangible assets, net 46,627 51,547 Goodwill 81,211 81,721 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 179,112 177,142 Restricted cash 141 140 Deferred tax assets, net 2,302 4,029 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,035 68,034 Land use rights, net 678,933 694,582 Total assets $ 9,001,632 $ 8,883,690 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,897 $ 5,992 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 789,857 935,483 Income tax payable 10,463 11,913 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,728 16,771 Finance lease liabilities, current 44,751 48,551 Current portion of long-term debt, net 127 128 Payables to affiliated companies 1,685 1,548 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 1,185 1,497 Total current liabilities 867,693 1,021,883 Long-term debt, net 7,325,553 6,559,854 Other long-term liabilities 32,702 30,520 Deferred tax liabilities, net 40,511 41,030 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 62,165 62,889 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 310,839 347,629 Total liabilities 8,639,463 8,063,805 Equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,419,465,619 and 1,423,370,314 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 37,082,323 and 33,177,628 shares, respectively (116,628 ) (132,856 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,231,515 3,238,600 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (144,762 ) (76,008 ) Accumulated losses (3,234,165 ) (2,799,555 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ (deficit) equity (249,475 ) 244,746 Noncontrolling interests 611,644 575,139 Total equity 362,169 819,885 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,001,632 $ 8,883,690





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (251,459 ) $ (185,685 ) $ (434,743 ) $ (418,593 ) Pre-opening costs 3,247 1,127 5,602 2,124 Development costs - 3,812 - 7,331 Property charges and other 10,298 15,268 18,899 20,992 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 28,817 Income tax impact on adjustments (388

) (688 ) (388

) (1,394 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (1,340 ) (2,296 ) (3,506 ) (15,745 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (239,642 ) $ (168,462 ) $ (414,136 ) $ (376,468 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.169 ) $ (0.117 ) $ (0.291 ) $ (0.262 ) Diluted $ (0.169 ) $ (0.117 ) $ (0.292 ) $ (0.262 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.506 ) $ (0.351 ) $ (0.874 ) $ (0.787 ) Diluted $ (0.506 ) $ (0.351 ) $ (0.875 ) $ (0.787 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,421,443,946 1,437,822,956 1,421,807,507 1,435,071,657 Diluted 1,421,443,946 1,437,822,956 1,421,807,507 1,435,071,657





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Altira Macau Mocha and Other (3) City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (17,024 ) $ 1,077 $ (92,834 ) $ (66,595 ) $ 20,930 $ 1,047 $ (55,779 ) $ (209,178 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 11,246 - - 11,246 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 638 - - 638 Pre-opening costs - - - 536 - 2,711 - 3,247 Depreciation and amortization 5,402 1,261 59,917 33,623 15,644 1,557 19,322 136,726 Share-based compensation 346 125 4,492 999 431 258 10,257 16,908 Property charges and other 26 8 (112 ) 358 120 4 9,894 10,298 Adjusted EBITDA (11,250 ) 2,471 (28,537 ) (31,079 ) 49,009 5,577 (16,306 ) (30,115 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 16,306 16,306 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (11,250 ) $ 2,471 $ (28,537 ) $ (31,079 ) $ 49,009 $ 5,577 $ - $ (13,809 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (24,659 ) $ 3,782 $ 5,097 $ (40,021 ) $ (12,417 ) $ (4,649 ) $ (55,190 ) $ (128,057 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 6,468 - - 6,468 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 702 - - 702 Pre-opening costs - - 2 490 - 635 - 1,127 Development costs - - - - - - 3,812 3,812 Depreciation and amortization 5,501 1,592 64,116 33,949 16,953 3,174 21,662 146,947 Share-based compensation 133 37 2,052 485 315 43 9,305 12,370 Property charges and other 1,687 171 8,259 3,925 1,229 - (3 ) 15,268 Adjusted EBITDA (17,338 ) 5,582 79,526 (1,172 ) 13,250 (797 ) (20,414 ) 58,637 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 20,414 20,414 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (17,338 ) $ 5,582 $ 79,526 $ (1,172 ) $ 13,250 $ (797 ) $ - $ 79,051





(3) Effective from June 27, 2022, the Grand Dragon Casino, which focuses on mass market table games and was previously reported under the Corporate and Other segment, has been included in the Mocha and Other segment





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Altira Macau Mocha and Other (3) City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (32,745 ) $ 4,117 $ (116,028 ) $ (121,851 ) $ 29,096 $ (2,313 ) $ (105,351 ) $ (345,075 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 18,461 - - 18,461 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,296 - - 1,296 Pre-opening costs - - - 813 - 4,789 - 5,602 Depreciation and amortization 10,835 2,508 120,124 67,428 31,970 3,486 41,667 278,018 Share-based compensation 709 243 8,288 1,804 968 511 21,356 33,879 Property charges and other 599 (45 ) 3,502 3,424 214 4 11,201 18,899 Adjusted EBITDA (20,602 ) 6,823 15,886 (48,382 ) 82,005 6,477 (31,127 ) 11,080 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 31,127 31,127 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (20,602 ) $ 6,823 $ 15,886 $ (48,382 ) $ 82,005 $ 6,477 $ - $ 42,207 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (59,883 ) $ 3,945 $ (16,482 ) $ (79,362 ) $ (15,664 ) $ (14,916 ) $ (108,491 ) $ (290,853 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 17,093 - - 17,093 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,507 - - 1,507 Pre-opening costs - - 195 733 - 1,196 - 2,124 Development costs - - - - - - 7,331 7,331 Depreciation and amortization 10,976 3,221 123,394 67,566 33,343 6,381 43,165 288,046 Share-based compensation 253 72 2,910 837 781 112 17,422 22,387 Property charges and other 1,758 188 9,557 3,865 5,602 - 22 20,992 Adjusted EBITDA (46,896 ) 7,426 119,574 (6,361 ) 42,662 (7,227 ) (40,551 ) 68,627 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 40,551 40,551 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (46,896 ) $ 7,426 $ 119,574 $ (6,361 ) $ 42,662 $ (7,227 ) $ - $ 109,178





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (251,459 ) $ (185,685 ) $ (434,743 ) $ (418,593 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (43,213 ) (34,835 ) (81,773 ) (79,436 ) Net loss (294,672 ) (220,520 ) (516,516 ) (498,029 ) Income tax expense 617

327 2,590 991 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 84,877 92,136 168,851 206,185 Property charges and other 10,298 15,268 18,899 20,992 Share-based compensation 16,908 12,370 33,879 22,387 Depreciation and amortization 136,726 146,947 278,018 288,046 Development costs - 3,812 - 7,331 Pre-opening costs 3,247 1,127 5,602 2,124 Land rent to Belle Corporation 638 702 1,296 1,507 Payments to the Philippine Parties 11,246 6,468 18,461 17,093 Adjusted EBITDA (30,115 ) 58,637 11,080 68,627 Corporate and Other expenses 16,306 20,414 31,127 40,551 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (13,809 ) $ 79,051 $ 42,207 $ 109,178





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Room Statistics(4): Altira Macau Average daily rate (5) $ 93 $ 105 $ 100 $ 113 Occupancy per available room 36 % 60 % 41 % 53 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 33 $ 63 $ 41 $ 59 City of Dreams Average daily rate (5) $ 201 $ 206 $ 207 $ 201 Occupancy per available room 20 % 63 % 30 % 60 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 41 $ 129 $ 63 $ 121 Studio City Average daily rate (5) $ 103 $ 121 $ 117 $ 121 Occupancy per available room 24 % 61 % 28 % 55 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 24 $ 74 $ 33 $ 67 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (5) $ 184 $ 73 $ 187 $ 108 Occupancy per available room 95 % 63 % 93 % 67 % Revenue per available room (6) $ 175 $ 46 $ 175 $ 72 Other Information(7): Altira Macau Average number of table games 92 102 95 102 Average number of gaming machines 141 115 136 114 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 614 $ 2,765 $ 980 $ 2,878 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 134 $ 200 $ 153 $ 214 Mocha and Other(3) Average number of table games 25 - 25 - Average number of gaming machines 965 771 948 761 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,187 $ - $ 1,187 $ - Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 193 $ 345 $ 222 $ 305 City of Dreams Average number of table games 443 511 451 510 Average number of gaming machines 695 492 690 500 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 2,192 $ 8,306 $ 4,329 $ 7,761 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 91 $ 331 $ 151 $ 349 Studio City Average number of table games 277 291 277 291 Average number of gaming machines 717 609 715 606 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,172 $ 3,709 $ 1,944 $ 3,593 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 78 $ 145 $ 94 $ 137 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 280 298 287 296 Average number of gaming machines 2,283 2,248 2,266 2,197 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 2,909 $ 1,954 $ 2,291 $ 2,026 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 235 $ 161 $ 232 $ 168 Cyprus Operations Average number of table games 35 32 35 32 Average number of gaming machines 456 405 456 405 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,919 $ 1,513 $ 1,651 $ 1,513 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 383 $ 433 $ 338 $ 433



