Families and Dignitaries Will Honour Manitoba Victims of Impaired Driving

WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent lives lost as a result of impaired driving will be honoured Saturday at a ceremony at MADD Canada’s Manitoba Memorial Monument.



The beautiful granite Monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery, is etched with the names of 79 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Joining the families of victims for this special tribute will be Manitoba Minister of Justice Kelvin Goertzen and West St Paul Deputy Mayor Stan Parag, along with representatives from police and fire services.

Media are invited to attend the Manitoba Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery – 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, MB Guest Speakers: The Honourable Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Justice and Attorney General Stan Parag, Deputy Mayor of West St. Paul Glen Eden Funeral Home Manager Ashley Toews MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Steve Sullivan

“This Monument gives us a special, dedicated space to memorialize the loved ones who were taken so suddenly and so senselessly from their family and friends,” said Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Western Region. “We gather here to lend our support to victims and survivors, and to remind the public about very real tragedies that can occur any time someone gets behind the wheel impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”