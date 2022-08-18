Nasdaq Private Market Adds Jonathan Yam as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an industry pioneer and a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock for employees, institutional investors, and other shareholders, announced today that the company has hired Jonathan Yam as its Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Mr. Yam will lead software development and infrastructure globally, effective immediately. He will be based in the company’s New York office, and report to Eric Folkemer, President and Chief Operating Officer of NPM.



NPM has partnered with some of the fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies on more than 600 company-sponsored programs, facilitating $43 billion in secondary liquidity for 160,000 individual stakeholders. At NPM, Mr. Yam will continue the expansion of the technology team by recruiting developers, operations professionals, and data scientists, who will help support the company’s ability to deploy transformative trading technology that offers global connectivity for financial services providers through a common marketplace. “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to NPM,” commented Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of NPM. “His extensive engineering experience will accelerate the development of our world-class platform and help us achieve our mission to bring trust, transparency, and liquidity to the private markets.”

Mr. Yam has more than 20 years of financial technology and engineering experience. Prior to joining NPM, he was Head of Exchange Engineering at Coinbase, where he led the engineering organization responsible for the Coinbase Exchange and spearheaded the architecture of its next generation platform. Mr. Yam managed the day-to-day technical operations of the company’s U.S. spot exchange and scaled its trading systems for the needs of cryptocurrency investors. Previously, he was Head of Technology Development at IEX, where he was responsible for the exchange trading systems. Mr. Yam was also a Director and Global Head of Client Connectivity and Market Data at Citi. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at RBC Capital Markets as a Director and the Head of Development for the company’s THOR smart order router. Mr. Yam spent an additional six years at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he was a Vice President within the algorithmic trading technology unit. He earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to NPM,” said Mr. Folkemer. “He will scale our technology division and systems to serve the needs of private market clients and address the evolving market structure. By leveraging his years of engineering and senior management experience at fintech firms and on Wall Street, we believe that Jonathan will help us fast-track our innovation agenda as we push into new products and client segments.”

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary, quality secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, retail, and institutional clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, investor block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading. NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner, and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company and joint venture with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Please read these important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/

NPM Media Contacts

Amanda Gold (New York) – Amanda.Gold@npm.com

Adam Pratt (San Francisco) – Adam.Pratt@npm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89fa2efe-d00c-47d7-86f6-9d9af5802063