Nasdaq Private Market Announces Strategic Partnership with Cerity Partners to Deliver Full-Spectrum Financial Planning Solutions to Private Companies and Their Employees

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”) , a leading provider of secondary liquidity for private companies, investors and employee shareholders, and Cerity Partners, one of the nation’s top independent wealth management firms, today announced a strategic partnership and investment from Cerity Partners in NPM. The partnership reflects the growing need for integrated financial solutions for private companies and their employees.

With private company equity playing a larger role in employee wealth creation, many workers are building meaningful value without the financial workplace benefits that typically support public company employees. In NPM-facilitated secondary liquidity programs alone, employee shareholders have liquidated nearly $15 billion this year, underscoring both the scale of these events and the need for trusted guidance. This partnership, which grants Cerity Partners sole access to NPM’s liquidity program clients, helps close that gap.

Together, NPM and Cerity Partners will offer private companies and their employees a comprehensive liquidity and financial planning experience, combining NPM’s strategic structured liquidity program offering with Cerity Partners’ trusted financial advisory, tax and equity compensation expertise.

“Liquidity events are incredibly rewarding, yet they often raise complex financial questions for employees,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Private Market. “By joining forces with Cerity Partners, we’re giving employees the personalized guidance they need at the moments they need it most, while helping companies deliver a more seamless and supportive liquidity experience. Cerity Partners is an exceptionally strong, culturally aligned firm, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring deep expertise and high-quality service to our clients.”

The alliance between NPM and Cerity Partners will enable private companies to improve the employee experience by providing access to financial well-being benefits vetted and approved by their employer, which can lead to better financial outcomes. It will also reduce the administrative burden on finance and HR teams that can arise around liquidity events, including the need to respond to specific questions about equity compensation and tax scenarios.

Additionally, as individual investors increasingly seek access to innovative and high-growth private companies, NPM will provide Cerity Partners’ clients with access to hard-to-source private company investments through its structured liquidity programs and secondary marketplace, SecondMarket. This will create a meaningful new avenue for Cerity Partners’ clients to participate in the private market ecosystem.

“Our investment in Nasdaq Private Market represents a strategic step in expanding Cerity Partners’ ability to serve clients across the private market ecosystem,” said Kurt Miscinski, Chief Executive Officer of Cerity Partners. “Together, we’re enabling employees to make the most of their equity stakes and liquidity events, while opening the door for investors to participate in the immense value created by private companies.”

Michael Barry, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Cerity Partners will join NPM’s Board of Directors.

About Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”)

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, investment, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Please find other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/