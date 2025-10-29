Nasdaq Private Market Appoints James Brooks as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”) , a leading provider of secondary liquidity for private companies, investors and employee shareholders, today announced the appointment of James Brooks as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Brooks will lead the company’s corporate and product strategy, oversee the firm’s product organization and serve as head of the firm’s growing data business.

Brooks brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation across financial services and delivering data-driven solutions that advance market transparency and access. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Product Officer at Forge Global, where he developed products to enhance transparency and reduce barriers to investing in private companies. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of ICE Data Services, where he focused on expanding recurring revenue by providing pricing, analytics, index, and reference data solutions to support investing, trading and risk management across asset classes globally. Earlier in his career, Brooks held multiple leadership roles at the New York Stock Exchange, where he managed businesses including NYSE Data and ICE Futures Data. Before joining NYSE, he was Head of Equities at the NASDAQ Stock Market.

“James brings a deep understanding of both public and private markets and a history of building data products and businesses that scale,” said Tom Callahan, CEO of Nasdaq Private Market. “He joins NPM at a crucial point in our evolution and in the expansion of private markets. His proven track record working with customers, technology, operations, compliance and product teams, from product design to commercial success, will be instrumental as we move the company forward in our mission to modernize private market infrastructure, so that more stakeholders have access to liquidity and investment opportunities.”

Brooks earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Virginia. He is based in New York and reports to Tom Callahan.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Please find other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/