Nasdaq Private Market Announces Tax Calculator Launch with april Enabling Tax-Informed Decision-Making for Private Company Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”) , a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, investors and employee shareholders, today announced the launch of a tax calculator powered by april, a leading embedded tax technology platform, to enable tax-informed decision-making for private company shareholders. Accessible within NPM’s tender program platform, the calculator provides estimated tax outcomes – including income, capital gains and alternative minimum tax – based on an employee’s filing status, location and sale assumptions.

Growing market for private company secondary liquidity drives need for better tax insight

As secondary liquidity opportunities expand across the market for private company shares, employees’ need for on-demand tax insight has grown significantly. Finance and HR teams, often lean and resource-constrained, face a high volume of employee questions about tax implications during company liquidity programs. With the integrated calculator, program participants can now model estimated tax scenarios for the sale of their equity, including incentive stock options (ISOs), non-qualified stock options (NSOs) and restricted stock units (RSUs), at the point of transaction, offering greater clarity and more informed decision-making.

“We are incredibly excited to have partnered with april to deliver a product that is already creating meaningful impact for private companies and their employees,” said Andrew Kroculick, COO of NPM. “After more than a decade supporting startup liquidity events, we know that taxes are among the most complex and unexpected aspects of equity compensation. By integrating the equity compensation tax calculator into our tender platform, we’re adding value on both sides: saving private companies from answering numerous employee-specific tax questions directly and enabling employees to make decisions with eyes-wide-open to tax estimates.”

“april’s mission is to embed tax into every financial decision,” said Ben Borodach, Co-Founder and CEO of april. “This integration brings that mission to life in a pivotal moment for private company shareholders by helping them anticipate the tax impact of a potential sale, giving them the ability to improve their financial outcome.”

The equity transaction tax calculator is now available to all participants in company liquidity programs conducted through NPM’s platform and will soon be accessible through NPM’s secondary marketplace, SecondMarket.

“Selling private shares shouldn’t require guesswork,” said Tom Callahan, CEO at Nasdaq Private Market. “By embedding real-time tax intelligence into our tender offer platform, and ultimately SecondMarket, we’re setting a new standard for what private shareholders should expect: more clarity, more control, and a dramatically better experience than anything else in the market.”

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 875+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

About april:

april is the only embedded, year-round tax platform built to power smarter financial decisions. From filing to planning to onboarding, april’s white-labeled tools bring real-time tax intelligence into the platforms people already use, helping users understand the impact of every paycheck, equity transaction, or income shift, and stay on top of tax payments throughout the year. Built to handle even the most complex tax situations, april’s AI-powered tax engine ingests data directly from partner apps to deliver accurate outcomes in record time – making tax planning and filing more connected, contextual, and accessible than ever. With API-first infrastructure and seamless data integrations, april helps partners deliver more value, deepen loyalty, and turn taxes into a strategic edge – for their clients and their business.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Nasdaq Private Market, LLC. and its affiliates do not provide tax, legal, investment or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal, investment and accounting advisors before making any transaction.

Please find other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/