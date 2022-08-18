ALSTOM SA: Alstom receives new order from SNCF for 15 additional Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains 

English French

Alstom receives new order from SNCF for 15 additional Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains

This is an optional tranche from the Avelia Horizon innovation partnership framework agreement, for an amount of nearly 590 million euro





18 August 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has received an additional order for 15 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains from SNCF1 Voyageurs, worth almost 590 million euro.

The trains ordered are the new generation 4-voltage high-speed trains, which meet the requirements of European traffic. The Avelia Horizon portfolio reaches ambitious objectives in terms of competitiveness in the rail sector and profitability for SNCF Voyageurs, with a total acquisition cost that is 20% lower than the previous generation.

Avelia Horizon consists of two innovative short-length, high-performance and compact-power cars, and articulated double-deck coaches. Their design allows for a 20% increase in passenger capacity, enabling the train to accommodate up to 740 passengers when using the most efficient configuration.

Maintenance costs will be over 30% lower than those currently recorded by SNCF Voyageurs in France. The train's maintainability is considered from the design phase, with a remote diagnostic system allowing predictive maintenance, which improves the trains’ reliability and availability. Many components have been optimised to simplify, reduce and allow longer intervals between maintenance interventions. Thanks to its aerodynamic design and more efficient traction, the new generation of high-speed trains will consume 20% less energy than existing high-speed trains.

“This order once again seals the success of very high-speed trains and of the Avelia Horizon platform. This solution meets the technological, economic and competitive challenges of SNCF, in an environment of strong passenger demand for low-carbon mobility solutions,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

This is the second optional tranche from the Avelia Horizon innovation partnership framework agreement for this new generation of very high-speed trains, completing the 100 trains order by SNCF Voyageurs for commercial operation in France.

Alstom™, Avelia™ and Avelia Horizon™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 French National Railway Company (In French : Société Nationale des Chemins de fer Français)





