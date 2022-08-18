Annual Walmart Canada campaign raises over $4.2 million for Canadian Red Cross

English French

OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce its annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada has raised more than $4.2 million, bringing the 19-year total of funds raised to over $66 million.



This year’s total includes $3.2 million contributed through a combination of Walmart customer donations and associate initiatives, and an additional $1 million contribution by Walmart Canada. This support will help the Red Cross respond to more frequent and complex emergencies, as well as assist communities in strengthening resiliency.

As the largest corporate partner of the Canadian Red Cross, Walmart Canada helps the Red Cross to be prepared to respond to the needs of Canadians.

“The tremendous support of Walmart Canada to the Canadian Red Cross makes a big difference in lives of people from coast to coast who experience a disaster or emergency,” said Janet Johnson, chief development officer for Canadian Red Cross. “Seeing the support for Canadian Red Cross by Walmart customers and associates across Canada is very inspiring for our team members and comforting for the people we serve. Thank you to everyone who supported this campaign and the vital work of Red Cross in your community.”

Since 2003, the collective efforts of Walmart Canada, their associates, and customers have helped raise vital funds for Red Cross disaster preparedness and response to address emerging needs and assist those who are impacted.

“We’re on a journey to become a regenerative company. Together with the Canadian Red Cross, we’re working to make a positive impact in communities where help is needed the most,” said Rob Nicol, vice president communications and corporate affairs for Walmart Canada. “We are very proud of the results of this year’s campaign. I’d like to extend a big thank you to our associates and customers who continue to give generously to make our annual campaigns so successful.”

Being prepared in the case of emergencies and disasters can make a big difference in protecting you, your family and your home. For tips and advice on what to do before, during, and after a disaster, please visit www.redcross.ca/ready.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Canadian Red Cross:

English Media Line: 1-877-599-9602

French Media Line: 1-888-418-9111

Walmart Canada:

Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com