Navigator Holdings Ltd. Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Highlights



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) reported total operating revenues of $123.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase from $85.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total operating revenues were $243.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase from $171.4 million for the six ended June 30, 2021.

Net income was $14.0 million (earnings per share of $0.18) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase from $0.3 million (earnings per share of $0.01) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $41.1 million (earnings per share of $0.53) compared to $3.1 million (earnings per share of $0.06) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

EBITDA 1 was $55.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $28.8 million for the three months ended June 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, EBITDA was $110.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $59.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

was $55.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $28.8 million for the three months ended June 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, EBITDA was $110.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $59.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Maintained strong fleet utilization of 87.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase from 85.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Debt reduced by $45.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $151.2 million as of June 30, 2022.



LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethylene Export Terminal

Ethylene throughput for the second quarter of 2022 at the Ethylene Export Terminal totaled 268,444 metric tons, a slight increase from the 267,110 metric tons from the previous quarter, and dramatically up from the throughput of 155,428 metric tons during the second quarter of 2021. The ethylene export volumes were primarily discharged in Europe due to the wide pricing arbitrage. Asia has yet to re-start their traditional ethylene imports across the Pacific, as demand is hampered, in particular, by Chinese covid restrictions, reducing consumption and production in the region.

Shipping Trends

The handysize semi-refrigerated and fully-refrigerated 12 month time charter rate assessment increased by $35,000 per calendar month (“pcm”) and $15,000 pcm, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022, to $720,000 pcm and $650,000 pcm, respectively. Recent shipbroker reports are indicating a semi-refrigerated reduction to $700,000 pcm and a slight increase for fully-refrigerated to $655,000 pcm, with the most recent weekly shipbroker reports showing a further increase to $705,000 pcm and $650,000 pcm, respectively. The handysize ethylene 12 month time charter assessment remained unchanged at $900,000 pcm.

Europe continues to import energy, feedstocks, petrochemicals and ammonia from wherever the region can source supply. According to Kpler, approximately 80% of U.S. ethylene exports were transported for European consumption during the second quarter of 2022. This European share declined from a high of 92% during first quarter of 2022, which had increased from a more usual level during the fourth quarter 2021 of 51%. Apart from absolute volumes of U.S. ethylene exports, the final destination has a major impact on the demand for ethylene ship capacity. An Atlantic crossing compared to Pacific crossing halves ethylene vessel demand. The arbitrage remains open to both continents however demand and consumption in China remains challenged following lingering COVID restrictions with the resultant effect on the country’s GDP. We expect an increasing percentage of the ethylene exports to be transported across the Pacific during latter part of the year.

Ethane exports from the U.S. reached record levels in June 2022 of 684,000 mts. The competitiveness of ethane compared to naphtha as a feedstock for the production of ethylene remains and we believe will continue. Our ethylene fleet can be employed in ethylene or ethane as both products require special nickel steel tanks to enable vessels to carry both products at low temperatures. North American LPG exports also reached record levels during the month of June 2022 with 5.1 million tons departing its shores for international markets. The handysize portion of the total natural gas liquids and petrochemical export volumes are approximately 7%, the upward trend in volumes is beneficial as it ultimately increases vessel demand for handysize vessels.

Ammonia continues to grow in importance for the Company. During second quarter of 2022 we increased the number of vessels employed on ammonia charters to seven vessels. This now constitutes 15% of our earnings days which we anticipate will continue to increase.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022:

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

(in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 654 $ 14,370 $ 3,863 $ 41,764 Net interest expense 8,584 11,359 17,514 22,235 Income taxes 190 671 335 1,064 Depreciation and amortization 19,473 31,477 38,746 62,819 EBITDA(1) $ 28.901 $ 57,877 $ 60,458 $ 127,882 Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bonds (330) (8,218) (338) (7,441) Unrealized loss/(gain) on non-designated derivative instruments 269 5,346 (278) (9,896) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 28,840 $ 55,005 $ 59,842 $ 110,545

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds and unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to consolidated net income, cash generated from operations or any measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Conference Call Details:

Tomorrow, Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BRynFRuhTEapVu1kG-mIbw

Or join by phone:

United States: +1 929 205 6099

United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:

US and International numbers

Webinar ID: 881 8184 1110

Passcode: 361151

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator’s website (www.navigatorgas.com) under Investors Centre and Key Dates.

Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com or randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

Houston: 1201 Fannin St, Suite 262, Houston, Texas USA 77002. Tel: +1 713 373 6197.

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link - New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our financial forecast, contain forward-looking statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this press release. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

global epidemics or other health crises such as the outbreak of COVID-19, including its impact on our business;

future operating or financial results;

pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

our ability to continue to comply with all our debt covenants;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;

the availability and cost of low sulfur fuel oil compliant with the International Maritime Organization sulfur emission limit reductions, generally referred to as “IMO 2020,” which took effect January 1, 2020;

our vessels engaging in ship to ship transfers of LPG or petrochemical cargoes which may ultimately be discharged in sanctioned areas or to sanctioned individuals without our knowledge;

the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine;

changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

potential liability from future litigation;

our expectations relating to the payment of dividends;

our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures;

our expectation regarding providing in-house technical management for certain vessels in our fleet and our success in providing such in-house technical management;

our expectations regarding the financial success of the Ethylene Export Terminal and our related Export Terminal Joint Venture or our Luna Pool collaborative arrangements;

our expectations regarding the integration, profitability and success of the vessels and businesses acquired in the Ultragas Transaction and the operational and financial benefits from the combined businesses and fleet; and

other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

(in thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 124,223 $ 151,216 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $982 (December 31, 2021: $1,105) 31,906 24,600 Accrued income 6,150 7,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,293 22,992 Bunkers and lubricant oils 13,171 14,992 Insurance receivable 6,857 7,913 Amounts due from related parties 16,736 17,306 Total current assets 215,336 246,706 Non-current assets Vessels, net 1,763,252 1,709,356 Assets held for sale 25,944 — Property, plant and equipment, net 330 240 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $458 (December 31, 2021: $387) 400 278 Equity method investments 150,209 149,319 Derivative assets 579 14,405 Right-of-use asset for operating leases 923 4,451 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 452 110 Total non-current assets 1,942,089 1,878,159 Total assets $ 2,157,425 $ 2,124,865 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 148,570 $ 222,684 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 381 211 Accounts payable 11,600 9,067 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,247 21,305 Accrued interest 5,211 5,196 Deferred income 18,510 15,508 Amounts due to related parties 224 429 Total current liabilities 204,743 274,400 Non-current liabilities Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 604,790 463,472 Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs 67,688 60,374 Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs 98,551 98,747 Derivative liabilities 8,800 12,725 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 522 4,097 Amounts due to related parties 54,877 51,590 Total non-current liabilities 835,228 691,005 Total Liabilities 1,039,971 965,405 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 77,264,139 shares issued and outstanding, (December 31, 2021: 77,180,429) 772 773 Additional paid-in capital 797,324 797,800 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253) (488) Retained earnings 316,008 357,068 Total Navigator Holdings Ltd. stockholders’ equity 1,113,851 1,155,153 Non-controlling interest 3,603 4,307 Total equity 1,117,454 1,159,460 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,157,425 $ 2,124,865

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenues Operating revenue $ 80,153 $ 105,875 $ 160,661 $ 206,271 Operating revenues - Unigas Pool — 11,389 — 24,893 Operating revenue- Luna Pool collaborative arrangement 5,546 6,653 10,786 12,530 Total operating revenues 85,699 123,917 171,447 243,694 Expenses Brokerage commissions 974 1,569 2,167 2,976 Voyage expenses 17,689 20,804 33,305 41,600 Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangement 5,663 6,950 9,795 11,540 Vessel operating expenses 28,826 38,628 55,818 76,679 Depreciation and amortization 19,473 31,477 38,746 62,819 General and administrative costs 5,796 7,827 12,076 14,170 Profit from sale of vessel — — — (358) Other income (88) (109) (160) (198) Total operating expenses 78,333 107,146 151,747 209,228 Operating income 7,366 16,771 19,700 34,466 Other income / (expense) Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bonds 330 8,218 338 7,441 Unrealized (loss) / gain on non-designated derivative instruments (269) (5,346) 278 9,896 Interest expense (8,647) (11,471) (17,608) (22,434) Interest income 63 112 94 199 (Loss) / income before income taxes and share of result of equity accounted joint ventures (1,157) 8,284 2,802 29,568 Income taxes (190) (671) (335) (1,064) Share of result of equity method investments 2,001 6,757 1,396 13,260 Net income 654 14,370 3,863 41,764 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (394) (348) (783) (704) Net income attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $ 260 $ 14,022 $ 3,080 $ 41,060 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.: Basic: $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.53 Diluted: $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.05 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic: 55,971,121 77,265,022 55,935,859 77,229,234 Diluted: 56,306,557 77,582,824 56,273,533 77,550,892

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months

ended

June 30,

2021

Six Months

ended

June 30,

2022

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,863 $ 41,764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments (278) (9,896) Depreciation and amortization 38,746 62,819 Payment of drydocking costs (10,061) (7,792) Amortization of share-based compensation 576 476 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,644 1,964 Share of result of equity method investments (1,396) (13,260) Impairment of vessel 5,400 — Profit from sale of vessel — (358) Unrealized foreign exchange gain on senior secured bonds (338) (7,441) Other unrealized foreign exchange gain 15 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — Accounts receivable (7,617) 7,306 Insurance claim receivable (6,015) (1,927) Bunkers and lubricant oils (2,768) (1,821) Accrued income and prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,588 (7,894) Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,546 (4,492) Amounts due to related parties 5,907 (775) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,812 58,705 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to vessels and equipment (323) (1,082) Contributions to equity method investments (4,000) — Distributions from equity method investments 6,850 14,150 Purchase of other property, plant and equipment (193) (36) Net proceeds from sale of vessels — 26,449 Insurance recoveries 411 871 Net cash provided by investing activities 2,745 40,352 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities 18,000 — Issuance costs of secured term loan facilities (26) — Repayment of financing of vessel to related parties (3,342) (3,287) Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities (34,104) (68,777) Net cash used in financing activities (19,472) (72,064) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,085 26,993 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 59,271 124,223 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 96,356 $ 151,216 Supplemental Information Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized $ 15,826 $ 16,586 Total tax paid during the period $ 192 $ 830



