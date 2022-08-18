MRED launches connectMLS service to Central Illinois Board of REALTORS®

Lisle, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services (MLS), announced the launch of connectMLS service to the Central Illinois Board of Realtors (CIBR).

CIBR joins 15 other REALTOR® associations in Illinois which contract with MRED to receive MLS and real estate-related services. This partnership adds CIBR’s 575 agents to more than 50,000 real estate professionals who already rely on MRED’s connectMLS. That network includes 43 Illinois counties.

CIBR serves an area with more than 450,000 residents in 19,000 households across 22,000 housing units.

Some of the new benefits MRED will be bringing to CIBR’s members include a best-in-class connectMLS system along with products like InfoSparks, Remine, Cloud CMA, TrustFunds, Homesnap and an award-winning Help Desk.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.