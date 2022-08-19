Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Opens First Location in Mexico

Famous Custom-Built Burgers and Wings Arrive in Mexico City

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the official opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Mexico. Situated in the heart of Mexico City, the restaurant is the first of 50 franchised locations to arrive in the country in partnership with franchisee, Red Rombo Group SA de CV. A second Mexico City location is also slated to open by the end of the 2022.

“Since announcing our development plans in Mexico last year, we have been working hand-in-hand with the Red Rombo team to open our first location for locals to get a taste of what we are all about,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We have opened other concepts in our portfolio in Mexico recently, which have been met with an incredible reception. With this opening, we anticipate the same type of demand for our delicious made-to-order burgers and wings!”

“There is no better burger out there than a Fatburger,” said Sergio Mendez, CEO of Red Rombo Group SA de CV. “Each burger is handcrafted to perfection with limitless toppings to choose from. As brand fans, we wanted to bring this one-of-a kind food experience to the country. We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Mexico City so we can introduce the community to what makes Fatburger so special.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger®, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Mexico City Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at Insurgentes Sur 1066, Benito Juárez 03100 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

