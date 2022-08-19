Blink Charging Provides the City of Chula Vista, CA with Fast Public EV Chargers

31 IQ 200 EV chargers will be installed in 5 city locations, providing greater access and reliability for residents and visitors

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that an agreement has been signed with the City of Chula Vista, California to install 31 Blink IQ 200 fast Level 2 charging stations in various locations within the city. The five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirm the city’s and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and fast EV charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.

Chula Vista was an early adopter of EV charging technologies first deploying Blink EV chargers in 2012. As the city’s electric vehicle use expands, Blink continues to make servicing their existing EV chargers and bringing more chargers online, a priority as they prepare for what is expected to be ongoing widespread EV adoption by residents and visitors.

“Providing EV charging for Chula Vista is a key step to support Chula Vista’s climate action goals to increase the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles,” said Chula Vista’s Environmental Sustainability Manager Coleen Wisniewski. “Ensuring existing EV chargers can properly operate is essential to our region and to reaching our local and state goals.”

The EV charging infrastructure also supports the goals of the state of California to get 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030. The California Governor’s recent executive order directs the state to require that, by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles.

"We are delighted that Chula Vista continues to be forward leaning when it comes to the future of transportation. California has been a leader in the adoption of electric vehicles and through this upgrade agreement, Chula Vista carries that forward regarding infrastructure development. With the new Blink IQ 200s, Chula Vista residents can have confidence that their city's charging infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow," commented Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging.

Blink's IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

