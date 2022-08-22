On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 15 August 2022 to 19 August 2022:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 15 August 2022 110,000 167.72 18,449,200 16 August 2022 105,000 169.85 17,834,250 17 August 2022 95,000 171.30 16,273,500 18 August 2022 95,000 170.38 16,186,100 19 August 2022 95,000 170.11 16,160,450 Accumulated for the period 500,000 - 84,903,500 Accumulated under the programme 9,439,000 - 1,516,429,390

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,097,342 treasury shares corresponding to 1.542% of the total share capital.

