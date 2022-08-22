Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 15 August 2022 to 19 August 2022:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
15 August 2022110,000 167.72 18,449,200
16 August 2022 105,000 169.8517,834,250
17 August 202295,000 171.3016,273,500
18 August 202295,000 170.38 16,186,100
19 August 202295,000 170.11 16,160,450
Accumulated for the period500,000-84,903,500
Accumulated under the programme9,439,000-1,516,429,390

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,097,342 treasury shares corresponding to 1.542% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

Visit tryg.com and follow us on twitter.com/TrygIR

 

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 15-19 August 2022