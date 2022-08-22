English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022, the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 August to Friday 19 August:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 113,584 2,187,642,923 15 August 2022 700 19,877.6900 13,914,383 16 August 2022 650 20,007.2200 13,004,693 17 August 2022 650 19,900.1400 12,935,091 18 August 2022 660 19,560.7300 12,910,082 19 August 2022 670 19,345.5400 12,961,512 Total 15-19 August 2022 3,330 65,725,761 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,529 19,737.4656 69,653,516 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 61,740 1,148,485,302 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 120,443 2,323,022,200 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 540,739 10,941,203,861 15 August 2022 2,464 20,103.7300 49,535,591 16 August 2022 2,289 20,229.9600 46,306,378 17 August 2022 2,289 20,115.7100 46,044,860 18 August 2022 2,322 19,771.6100 45,909,678 19 August 2022 2,359 19,539.7800 46,094,341 Total 15-19 August 2022 11,723 233,890,849 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,708 19,951.4500 213,640,127 Bought from the Foundation* 5,007 19,951.4500 99,896,910 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 247,485 4,663,264,061 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 568,177 11,488,631,747

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 88,611 A shares and 440,990 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 22 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

