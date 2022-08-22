Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022, the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 August to Friday 19 August:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)113,584 2,187,642,923
15 August 202270019,877.690013,914,383
16 August 202265020,007.220013,004,693
17 August 202265019,900.140012,935,091
18 August 202266019,560.730012,910,082
19 August 202267019,345.540012,961,512
Total 15-19 August 20223,330 65,725,761
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,52919,737.465669,653,516
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)61,740 1,148,485,302
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)120,443 2,323,022,200
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)540,739 10,941,203,861
15 August 20222,46420,103.730049,535,591
16 August 20222,28920,229.960046,306,378
17 August 20222,28920,115.710046,044,860
18 August 20222,32219,771.610045,909,678
19 August 20222,35919,539.780046,094,341
Total 15-19 August 202211,723 233,890,849
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,70819,951.4500213,640,127
Bought from the Foundation*5,00719,951.450099,896,910
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)247,485 4,663,264,061
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)568,177 11,488,631,747

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 88,611 A shares and 440,990 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 August 2022

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

