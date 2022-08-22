Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022, the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 15 August to Friday 19 August:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|113,584
|2,187,642,923
|15 August 2022
|700
|19,877.6900
|13,914,383
|16 August 2022
|650
|20,007.2200
|13,004,693
|17 August 2022
|650
|19,900.1400
|12,935,091
|18 August 2022
|660
|19,560.7300
|12,910,082
|19 August 2022
|670
|19,345.5400
|12,961,512
|Total 15-19 August 2022
|3,330
|65,725,761
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,529
|19,737.4656
|69,653,516
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|61,740
|1,148,485,302
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|120,443
|2,323,022,200
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|540,739
|10,941,203,861
|15 August 2022
|2,464
|20,103.7300
|49,535,591
|16 August 2022
|2,289
|20,229.9600
|46,306,378
|17 August 2022
|2,289
|20,115.7100
|46,044,860
|18 August 2022
|2,322
|19,771.6100
|45,909,678
|19 August 2022
|2,359
|19,539.7800
|46,094,341
|Total 15-19 August 2022
|11,723
|233,890,849
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,708
|19,951.4500
|213,640,127
|Bought from the Foundation*
|5,007
|19,951.4500
|99,896,910
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|247,485
|4,663,264,061
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|568,177
|11,488,631,747
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 88,611 A shares and 440,990 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
