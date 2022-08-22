Bath & Body Works Launches Nationwide Loyalty Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works celebrates the nationwide availability of its loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards. Customers ready to unlock a world of exclusive perks can enroll through the app, in stores or online. This program delivers incredible value -- with just a $100 spend, customers receive a free product valued up to $16.50.



My Bath & Body Works Rewards was named a top ranked Loyalty Program in the U.S. Retail Health & Beauty category of the 2022 Loyalty Report™ by Bond. Produced in partnership with Visa, The Loyalty Report is the industry’s most comprehensive and longest-standing study of its kind. The U.S. version of this year’s report features an assessment of 340+ loyalty programs by more than 17,000 U.S consumers.

Bath & Body Works makes the rewards program easy-to-use, engaging and fun for its members, including the nationwide introduction of the My Bath & Body Works App. The My Bath & Body Works Rewards App lets customers get the most out of their reward membership with the ability to shop and earn points anywhere. The app also gives members access to exclusive content, and the in-app wallet holds rewards, offers and gift cards in one, convenient place.

“We are exceptionally grateful to have a vibrant fan base of more than 60 million customers – and we’re thrilled to reward them by providing the very best that Bath & Body Works has to offer,” says Brand President Julie Rosen. “Customers have been eagerly awaiting the nationwide launch, and this is a big moment for us – we’ve worked hard to deliver a program that reflects what our customers have been asking for, and we’ve leveraged so many learnings and insights from both our beta market members and associates; they helped us craft this and that makes it even more special.”

The My Bath & Body Works loyalty program extends the following benefits to members:

Earn points with every purchase ($1 spent = 10 points)

Spend $100 or earn 1,000 points ​and redeem a free product of your choice (up to $16.50)

Early access to big events and new fragrance launches

Sneak peeks at new product drops and first access on limited product offerings

A free birthday gift each year

A free welcome offer upon signing up ($10 off $30 purchase)

“Here at Bath & Body Works, we aim to make the world and brighter and happier place through the power of fragrance – today’s launch gives us an exciting and meaningful extension of that commitment. We know that customers expect fun and engaging experiences whether shopping in our store, online or in the app, and we’ve crafted our program to deepen the engagement and connection with our customers,” says Joanne Friess, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy. “I’m especially excited to underscore that a key differentiator from other loyalty programs is that our members can redeem their rewards for free full-size products, not just sample sizes. It’s another example of the importance of putting our customer wants and needs front and center.”

Fans that signed up early for the loyalty program in select test markets will continue to enjoy their membership while benefiting from the program’s expansion to more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations nationwide.

For more information on My Bath & Body Works Rewards and to enroll, visit: www.bathandbodyworks.com/loyalty-rewards . To find your nearest store, visit: www.bathandbodyworks.com/store-locator . The My Bath & Body Works Rewards App is available on iPhone and Android.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

For more information, please contact: