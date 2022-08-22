Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2a Data from the Ninerafaxstat Program at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022

BOSTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardio-metabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that data from IMPROVE-DiCE, Phase 2a, open-label trial, will be presented at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, being held August 26-29, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.



Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Title: A Phase 2a Trial Investigating Ninerafaxstat - A Novel Cardiac Mitotrope for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (IMPROVE-DiCE)

Lead Author and Presenter: M. J. Hundertmark, Oxford Centre for Clinical Magnetic Resonance Research (OCMR), University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, United Kingdom

ESC Session Title: CMR in the Evaluation of Cardiomyopathies and Heart Failure

Location: Station 1

Time: 14:15 to 15:00 CEST

About ninerafaxstat (formerly IMB-1018972)

Our lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is a novel, investigational cardiac mitotrope in development for a range of cardiac diseases characterized by a fundamental imbalance between energy consumption and energy supply in the heart resulting in cardiac energy deficiency. As a partial fatty acid oxidation (pFOX) inhibitor, ninerafaxstat is designed to shift cardiac substrate selection towards glucose oxidation which generates more energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) per unit of oxygen consumed, increasing cardiac metabolic efficiency to support better cardiac function.

About Imbria Pharmaceuticals

Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardio-metabolic diseases. The company is currently investigating ninerafaxstat in three Phase 2 proof-of-concept, indication-enabling trials. IMPROVE-DiCE Part 1 is a target engagement Phase 2 trial in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity at high risk of developing heart failure with Part 2 enrolling patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. IMPROVE-HCM is currently enrolling patients with the orphan indication of non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and IMPROVE-ISCHEMIA is ongoing in patients with stable angina. The pipeline also includes IMB-203 in pre-clinical development designed to address energy deficiency in patients with rare inborn errors of mitochondrial metabolism. For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

Contact:

Komal Joshi

Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

kjoshi@imbria.com