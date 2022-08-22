Fluence Expands Asset Performance Management for Cubico Sustainable Investments with 350 MW Solar Project in Mexico

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (Nasdaq: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced a contract with Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico) to optimize the performance of the 350 MW Solem I and II solar plants in El Llano, Mexico, using Fluence’s Nispera™ asset performance management (APM) software.



Fluence’s Nispera APM software integrates asset data with intelligent machine learning models and visualization tools to help solar and wind plant owners uncover hidden performance issues, minimize downtime, and maximize energy production. Nispera will optimize operations and maintenance of the Solem I and II solar plants, which make up one of the largest solar projects in Latin America, with a focus on detecting possible budget deviations while proposing measures to improve performance and revenue to deliver more clean energy to the grid and the municipality of El Llano, Mexico.

“The Fluence team has proven to be an excellent partner, with great technical capabilities and high-quality services, which greatly facilitates our work when analyzing in depth the quality of the operation of our assets,” said Charlie Plumley, performance manager for Cubico. “We are convinced that these qualities will make a great contribution to our work in Mexico.”

This new contract expands Fluence’s work with Cubico Sustainable Investments following the success of the ongoing analysis and monitoring services for various Cubico solar assets totaling 626 MW in the EU and U.S.

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our cloud-based software and expand our work with Cubico into another market,” said Fluence VP, Global Head of Digital APM Gianmarco Pizza. “The continued growth and adoption with both new and existing customers is a testament to the value our software delivers for renewable asset owners.”

Nispera is part of Fluence IQ, an advanced digital platform for wind, solar, and energy storage software applications. Fluence is a leader in Software-as-a-Service products for managing renewable energy and storage assets, with a combined portfolio of more than 16 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website

