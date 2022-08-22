Farm Credit Launches Farmers on the Rise Award Program

Mechanicsburg, PA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Farm Credit recently announced their second annual Farmers on the Rise program, awarding up to ten $10,000 prizes to young, beginning, small, minority, and/or veteran farmers in their footprint.

“This award program was created to honor ten outstanding farm owner-operators within the diverse agricultural community looking to expand their existing agricultural business,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “Those selected to receive an award will be recognized based on their efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership, community involvement, and environmental stewardship.”

The contest is open to applicants that identify with at least one of the following categories:

between 18 and 35 years of age,

minority operator,

veteran operator,

operate a small farm with annual gross ag income less than $250,000,

or a beginning farmer with at least two years of farming experience, but no more than 10 years.

In 2021, Farm Credit awarded six recipients with Farmers on the Rise awards. “Farm businesses ranged from livestock and grain to aquaponics and produce for urban communities and CSAs,” says Johanna Rohrer, Member Education & YBS Program Specialist at Horizon Farm Credit. “Our panel of judges is looking forward to reviewing the applications this year and seeing the inspiring dreams of our region’s producers.”

This program is open to all farmers. You do not need to be a Farm Credit customer to apply, but must reside in Horizon Farm Credit’s footprint. The deadline to submit an entry is September 30, 2022. For more eligibility requirements and to apply, visit farmersontherise.com. If you have any questions about this program or application, please email learning@horizonfc.com.

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative, part of the national Farm Credit System, owned by its member‐borrowers. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $5.9 billion in loans outstanding. Horizon Farm Credit serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at horizonfc.com.

