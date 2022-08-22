Freddie Mac Multifamily Names New Senior Vice President of Underwriting and Credit

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that Ian Ouwerkerk has been named senior vice president of Underwriting & Credit. Ian has served as the interim senior vice president of Underwriting & Credit since the first quarter of 2022.



“Ian is a strong leader with a proven track record implementing strategic, forward thinking solutions partnering with our Optigo® lenders and driving business results,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Multifamily at Freddie Mac. “He has been a vital part of our success this year while serving as the interim senior vice president of Underwriting & Credit and I look forward to seeing how he continues to develop and strengthen the team.”

Ouwerkerk was formerly the vice president of Multifamily underwriting and served as the senior director of Underwriting for the Southeastern region before that. He joined Freddie Mac Multifamily in 2008, having previously worked as a commercial real estate broker. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia University.



