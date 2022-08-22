New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast Rectifiers in the TO-244 Package Offer Best in Class Conduction and Switching Losses

Offering High Speed, High Temperature Operation, 240 A to 600 A Devices Increase Efficiency in Industrial Applications
MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Ultrafast rectifiers in the TO-244 package. Offering the best conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class, the 240 A, 300 A, 480 A, and 600 A Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of medium frequency power converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.
Compared to competing FRED Pt Ultrafast solutions in the TO-244 package, the devices released today offer lower conduction while maintaining low reverse recovery losses. The result is improved efficiency for industrial applications, such as high frequency welding and ballast water management systems. Delivering high speed, high temperature operation for these applications, the VS-VS5HD240CW60, VS-VS5HD300CW60, VS-VS5HD480CW60, and VS-VS5HD600CW60 offer low Qrr down to 260 nC typical, fast recovery time down to 52 ns, and an operating temperature range up to +175 °C.
Device Specification Table:
|Part number
|VR (V)
|IF(AV) (A)
|Qrr typical (nC)
|trr (ns)
|Package
|VS-VS5HD240CW60
|600
|240 at 95 °C
|260
|52
|TO-244
|VS-VS5HD300CW60
|600
|300 at 81 °C
|620
|68
|TO-244
|VS-VS5HD480CW60
|600
|480 at 92 °C
|525
|61
|TO-244
|VS-VS5HD600CW60
|600
|600 at 77 °C
|800
|78
|TO-244
Samples of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 40 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. FRED Pt is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
Links to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96922 (VS-VS5HD240CW60)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96923 (VS-VS5HD300CW60)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96924 (VS-VS5HD480CW60)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96925 (VS-VS5HD600CW60)
Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720301350027
