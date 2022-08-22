Make An Impact Foundation Opens New Playground at Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground for the children served daily by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club.



The new playground, with play areas for those 2-5 and 5-12 years of age, features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as climbers, overhead events, and slides. The play space also includes innovative elements like the Accelerator Swing, an inclusive group swing, and several sensory and balance play activities including the Bongo Perch, Calypso Drum and Balance Beam.

“Making an impact in children’s lives is a priority for our Foundation,” explained Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “We’re excited to expand our national #MAIFKidsPlay project to the Midwest and partner with these amazing businesses, KMOV and Miracle Recreation to make an impact in St. Louis.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with KMOV and the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club to bring together community partners committed to serving the families of St. Louis. This new playground is made possible through amazing businesses of St. Louis, including: Andy’s Seasoning, BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Jim Butler Auto Group, Offerpad, and Scott Credit Union.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 3-5pm today at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 2901 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis. A DJ will be on hand, spinning some family-friendly tunes to further add to the excitement of this new playground opening. Children served by the Boys & Girls Club will take part in the celebration, with the official ribbon cutting set for 4pm.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About KMOV News 4

KMOV-TV is owned by Gray Television, Inc. which is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCSTL provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth across the Bi-State Region while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. The Clubs serve youth across the region at twelve locations, including (Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, Normandy High School, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Roosevelt High School, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence). We also operate Mentor St. Louis and the St. Louis Internship Program. For more information, visit www.bgcstl.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.