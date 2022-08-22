PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/08/2022

Share Price:



£6.352 Matching Shares Award Date: 22/08/2022

Share Price:



£6.352 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2022: Simon Coles 20 20 2473 Katy Wilde 20 20 4104 Alan Dale 20 20 2561 Benjamin Ford 20 20 1067 Nicholas Wiles 20 20 979 Mark Latham 20 20 525 Tanya Murphy 20 20 615 Christopher Paul 20 20 2932 Jay Payne 20 20 1758 Jo Toolan 20 20 4019 Stephen O’Neill 20 20 80 Anna Holness 20 20 80

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600316

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/