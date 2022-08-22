Take Time to Slow Down, Relax and Be Mindful at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more people return to the office and struggle with work-life balance and increased stress factors, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a collection of activities to discover the ways mindfulness can add balance to daily life. From their Mindfulness Lounge, to the current exhibition “LIFE CYCLES: A Bamboo Exploration with Tanabe Chikuunsai IV,” to an exclusive aroma workshop and a bamboo instrument concert, this cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood offers the perfect space to slow down, breathe and reset.



“Mindfulness has become a popular approach to relaxation and we invite everyone to visit JAPAN HOUSE and learn more about this practice which is deeply rooted in Japanese culture and philosophy,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We all seem to be getting increasingly busy as we get back to the ‘new’ normal. We’re pleased to offer a space for all to find their moments of peace.”

Mindfulness activities at JAPAN HOUSE include:

Mindfulness Lounge: Open Mondays and Tuesdays, the lounge is a thoughtfully designed space for relaxation and contemplation, allowing visitors to take a break by reclining on Japanese mats and cushions while immersed in natural soundscapes and projections, and experience refreshing aromas from Japan. Guests can also learn about Zazen (seated meditation) and may even be inspired to try it out. The space also hosts special events on different mindfulness practices with a Japanese perspective such as incense workshops. (Free admission)



Additionally, an incense workshop is scheduled for September.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com