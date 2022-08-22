AvePoint Australia Ranked Top 10 in Annual 2022 Australia Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced that its Australia business ranked ninth in the annual Australia Best Workplaces™ list by Great Place to Work® Australia, the global authority on workplace culture. AvePoint’s Australia entity was recognised based on rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, and rewarded for its culture centered on agility, passion and teamwork.



One hundred percent of surveyed employees reported that AvePoint is a great place to work, as compared to only 56% of employees across the Australian workforce who would say the same. Additionally, one hundred percent of surveyed employees reported that they are offered training and development to grow professionally, a testament to AvePoint’s dedication to fostering and enabling a growth mindset.

“Achieving the Great Place to Work Award is a testament to our continued focus on cultivating a positive culture and truly living our values of Agility, Passion and Teamwork,” said Stuart Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, AvePoint. “I am proud of this recognition, especially in today’s dynamic economic environment, because it shows the true nature of our people and teams at AvePoint.”

The Best Workplaces badge, a globally recognised accolade that AvePoint achieved, is awarded to Certified companies with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. This is evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

“The Great Place to Work philosophy and methodology is based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace for all,” said Ms. Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ. “This means that companies should go beyond perks and the benefits when thinking of building a strong employer brand. It is about building quality relationships and employees having a consistently positive workplace experience.”

At AvePoint, investing in employee development and well-being is critical to business success. Since opening its Melbourne office in 2008, AvePoint has grown, adding a Sydney office as well to help Australian customers like Vision Australia, the Cancer Council and Swinburne University, and more, collaborate with confidence on digital platforms.

For more information on AvePoint, specifically its strategic presence in Australia, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/au.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram