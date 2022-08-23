Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

English Finnish









Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Sulkanen Kalle



Position: VP, Operations



Issuer: Martela Plc



LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20220823104929_39







Transaction date: 2022-08-23



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009900385



Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 11574 Unit price: 2.88 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 11574 Volume weighted average price: 2.88 EUR







Martela PLC

Kalle Lehtonen

CFO

tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



