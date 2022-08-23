Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sulkanen Kalle

Position: VP, Operations

Issuer: Martela Plc

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20220823104929_39

 

Transaction date: 2022-08-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11574 Unit price: 2.88 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11574 Volume weighted average price: 2.88 EUR

 

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

www.martela.com

