Garfunkel Wild Expands With Arrival of Susan St. John to Florida Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a health care law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Partner Susan St. John to its Florida office. A highly respected health care, transactional, tax, litigation and regulatory attorney, Susan will be a key addition to the Florida office’s ability to provide practical, cutting-edge advice to the health care industry.



"Susan’s broad skills and extensive experience enhance our presence in the Florida health care market," said Andrew Blustein, Chairman of Garfunkel Wild. “Having worked for the Medicare Program and served as a health care financial consultant with a national firm, Susan has an incredible compliance and financial background. Pairing this with her vast legal experience gives her a unique perspective in helping to address our clients’ most complex issues. We are fortunate to add talented attorneys who share our core values of teamwork and quality client service. I am excited to welcome Susan to the Firm.”

Susan brings over 30 years of health care experience to clients in business planning, tax law, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions and regulatory matters. Throughout her career, Susan has represented a wide range of health care providers and health care companies, including for-profit and not-for-profit entities, physicians and physician group practices, home health agencies, nursing homes, behavioral health centers, hospitals and other providers.

"Garfunkel Wild offered the opportunity to join a full-service, value oriented practice in Florida," said Ms. St. John. “With Garfunkel Wild attorneys experienced in all aspects of health care including compliance, white collar defense, corporate, managed care, technology and litigation, and representing physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, labs, ambulatory surgery centers and ancillary providers, the decision to join Garfunkel Wild was easy and the ability to access the coding and enrollment team at Garfunkel Health Advisors was a bonus for my clients.”

For over 40 years, Garfunkel Wild has provided health care, transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to more than 100 hospitals and health care systems, 500 long term care providers, 4,000 physicians, 50 ambulatory surgical centers and 40+ Federally Qualified Health Centers, as well as telehealth, urgent care centers and emerging companies. Garfunkel Wild attorneys are thought leaders with years of experience, including physicians, nurses, former prosecutors, technology experts and former government officials and regulators.

Our Florida office is located at 401 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For Florida office inquires, visit www.garfunkelwild.com or contact Susan St. John at sstjohn@garfunkelwild.com or 754-228-3853.

