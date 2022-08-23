Illumio and Armis Announce Joint Solution to Protect IT and OT Networks from Breaches

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, and Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced a joint solution designed to stop breaches across IT and OT environments. The solution builds cyber resilience throughout the hybrid attack surface by delivering comprehensive visibility and asset intelligence across information technology (IT), internet of things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) assets, with the ability to stop attacks from spreading across these environments.



The adoption of Industry 4.0 within industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, such as government, manufacturing, energy, banking, transportation, and healthcare, also creates new attack vectors for cybercriminals. As these industries see an increase in cyberattacks like ransomware that quickly move across IT and OT environments, organizations need an integrated and proactive approach to security to build resilience to these threats. Fundamental to this are two key requirements — understanding the flow of data throughout the extended asset attack surface and separating key functions within the network to prevent breaches from spreading to reach critical assets.

The joint solution pulls asset discovery and intelligence data from Armis into a single visualization in Illumio, giving users a holistic understanding of the type of assets that exist in these environments and the communications happening between them, enabling users to quickly see and identify high-risk communication paths. Security teams can then easily implement segmentation policies to restrict unauthorized or unnecessary communications between IT, IoT, and OT environments and devices. With policy automation, breaches are contained and restricted from lateral movement, minimizing their impact.

“The rise in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure has highlighted the need for not only resilient Zero Trust security strategies, but also technology partnerships that provide deeper visibility and reduce risk,” said Ed Barry, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Armis. “Together, Illumio and Armis can give customers the visibility that will allow them to see and manage risk across IT, IoT, and OT environments and mitigate threats throughout their entire network with Zero Trust Segmentation.”

“Given the complexity of the new attack surface and the speed of attacks, security methods that only focus on perimeter prevention and detection aren’t enough to keep critical infrastructure and assets protected,” said John Skinner, Vice President of Business Development at Illumio. “This partnership brings together two market leaders with deep expertise in delivering a modern approach to breach containment, and together, we’ll help advance cyber resilience across critical infrastructure.”

To learn more about how to reduce risk and improve cyber resilience with the joint solution from Armis and Illumio, read the solution guide or visit www.armis.com/illumio.

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, prevents breaches from spreading and turning into cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.