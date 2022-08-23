CAL’s Launches new Paytronix-Powered Rewards App for Stripes C-stores

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that CAL’s Convenience, Inc. has launched a new My Rewards loyalty program, built from the ground up leveraging the Paytronix customer engagement platform. Guests that visit CAL’s Stripes© stores can register immediately to begin earning unlimited rewards and savings!



“Loyalty programs continue to increase in popularity as today’s digital advancements engage guests, enhance communication, and offer so much more opportunity,” said Mike Donerkiel, Loyalty Brand Manager, CAL’s Convenience, Inc. “We reviewed vendors and Paytronix offered the best solution and a fast path to migrate the limited loyalty program we had in place, into a brand-new program built from the ground up with the latest and greatest.”

CAL’s new My Rewards is free to join and easy to use, as guests earn and redeem rewards at both the register and at the pump. Each purchase earns Stars which can be redeemed for unlimited rewards like free items, fuel and in store discounts. Members also gain access to special promotions on their favorite products.

“Personalization matters to customers and separates good brands from great brands,” said Paytronix Systems, Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray. “CAL’s has established a commitment to the customer that is clearly articulated in its loyalty program and will be a key part as it continues to grow both its CAL’s Convenience and Stripes brands.”

“Paytronix really partnered with us to deliver an experience our guests love and engage with,” added Donerkiel. “Each week the Data Insights team meets with us to identify ways we can fine-tune and take the program further.”

Established in 2018, CAL’s Convenience, Inc operates 211 Stripes® by CAL’s Convenience locations in West Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Stripes offers high-quality fuels, groceries, snacks, name brand fountain and beverage, spirits, and fresh food items—with Laredo Taco and Subway locations at some stores.

Download the My Rewards mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Or register online. For more information, visit https://myrewardsnow.com/.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.