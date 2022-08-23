Construction contract in Estonia (reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja street in Tallinn)

English Estonian

On 23 August 2022, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department and AS Tallinna Vesi as co-financer entered into a contract to perform reconstruction works of Vana-Kalamaja street in Tallinn.

The works include renewal of the road surface and underground communications. The 1.2-kilometre section under reconstruction starts at the Toompuiestee end of Nunne street and ends at Suur-Patarei street, running mostly along Vana-Kalamaja street. The construction project also includes the construction of the new squares near Baltic Station and in front of the Gustav Adolf Gymnasium elementary school.

The contract value is approximately EUR 7.8 million, plus value added tax. The construction works completion deadline is summer 2023.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

Additional information: Jüri Läll, CEO of Tallinna Teede AS, tel: +372 606 1901.

