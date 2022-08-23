Inventus Mining Terminates Private Placement

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) reports that it has terminated the previously announced non-brokered private placement of critical mineral flow-through (“FT”) and non-FT units of the Company, announced on June 23, 2022. Management is currently working on an alternative financing arrangement.



About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

