Notification on manager’s related parties transactions

Apranga APB has received notifications on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded between MG Investment UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus, and the family members of Darius Mockus (see attachments).
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
Attachments
- Notification on managers transactions_Ina Mockiene
- Notification on managers transactions_Marija Mockute
- Notification on managers transactions_Rojus Mockus
- Notification on managers transactions_MG Investment UAB