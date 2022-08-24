Octopus Titan VCT plc

Portfolio update

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that following a series of recent funding rounds at discounted valuations to the prior holding value of the Company’s investments, as well as movements of listed assets (notably Cazoo), and FX post-period end, it is estimated that the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per ordinary share would decrease by approximately 10-12% compared to the Company’s last reported NAV per ordinary share of 102.7p (adjusted for dividends paid in the period).

Further details, as well as an updated unaudited NAV, will be provided in the interim results to be published by the Company in September 2022.

