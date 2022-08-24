Boskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 24 August 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) was held this morning. Approximately seventy shareholders representing in total 264,057 shares had registered to attend the Meeting, equal to 0.2 percent of the outstanding share capital.

The Supervisory Board and Board of Management discussed HAL’s voluntary public offer on the basis of a presentation which is also available on https://boskalis.com/ir/hal-offer.html.

An English translation of the draft minutes of the Meeting will be published on https://boskalis.com/ir/hal-offer.html no later than 18.00 CET on Monday 29 August.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

Press:

Arno Schikker

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors.

