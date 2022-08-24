Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its third quarter 2022 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
|Q3 – 2022 Results Conference Call
|Date
|:
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Time
|:
|4:15 PM
|Dial-in numbers
|:
|1 416 764-8646 or 1 888 396-8049
|Live audio webcast
|:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|Conference Recording Playback
|Availability dates
|:
|September 7 (7:30 PM) to September 21 (11:59 PM)
|Access telephone numbers
|:
|1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070
|Access code
|:
|224598 #
|2022 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
|4th quarter
|:
|Tuesday, December 13, 2022
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc