ALSTOM SA: Results of the option to receive the 2021/22 dividend in shares

Results of the option to receive the 2021/22 dividend in shares

ALSTOM

Société Anonyme with share capital of €2,616,486,292

Headquarter: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

24 August 2022 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, held on July 12, 2022, offered the option for shareholders to receive the 2021/22 dividend of €0.25 gross per share in cash or in new shares of the Company. The share price for the new shares to be issued in payment of the 2021/22 dividend was set on July 12, 2022 at 21.13 euros. The terms of dividend payment have been detailed in the press release of 12 July 2022. The period to exercise the option ran from July 22 to August 22, 2022 included.

At the end of the option period, 55,00% of rights were exercised in favour of receiving the payment for the 2021/22 dividend in shares. As a result, 2,432,331 new shares will be issued, representing 0.65% of the Company’s share capital based on the share capital as of July 31, 2022.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on August 26, 2022. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and be fully assimilated with existing ALSTOM shares. The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect to receive 2021/22 dividend in shares amounts to €42,050,476.50 and the date for the payment in cash is set from August 26, 2022.





