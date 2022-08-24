Greenhouse Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Greenhouse Treatment Center is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and Texas was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, Greenhouse will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.



Greenhouse Treatment Center’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 3:00 p.m. EDT . The training will also be held in person at the Greenhouse Outpatient Facility located at 2301 Avenue J in Arlington .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Make no mistake about it, fentanyl is in each of our communities,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Children, young people, senior citizens - all age demographics are tragically overdosing on a substance they unknowingly ingested, fentanyl is sparing now one. Before this becomes an insurmountable problem, it needs to be faced and the best way to do that is by educating everyone we can.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“Fentany and overdose deaths have to be confronted collectively, which is why we are providing this training; this is no longer an uncommon occurrence,” said Harrell. “In the span of this one hour training the community on the use of naloxone, 12 people will have died from an overdose,” said Harrell. “How tragic is that?”

