Recovery First Treatment Center Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Recovery First Treatment Center is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and Florida was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths. As a result, Recovery First will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.



Recovery First’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at noon EDT .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Fentanyl and fentanyl analogs have caused so much devastation in South Florida and the country,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO of Recovery First Treatment Center. “We have to arm people with the knowledge of what to do in the case of an overdose; Florida ranks second in terms of overdose deaths and the vast majority are due to fentanyl. We are no longer dealing with a rare issue. By providing this naloxone training to our community, we are arming residents with one of the best tools we can in saving lives.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“Knowing what to do starts with knowing how to do it, and this education is critical if we’re to have any success in preventing overdose deaths,” said O’Connell. “In addition to providing this instruction, we also want to remind our community that Recovery First is also a resource for those who need help.”

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is located in Hollywood, FL. Recovery First treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 954-835-4575.

Recovery First Treatment Center

4110 Davie Road Extension

Hollywood, FL 33024

954-835-4575