Directorate change

The Board of Irish Continental Group plc is pleased to announce the co-option to the Board of Éimear Moloney as a non-executive Director. The appointment is effective immediately.

Éimear has over 20 years’ experience in capital markets and most recently held a senior executive position with Zurich Life Assurance (Ireland) plc, with responsibility for managing asset allocation across various geographic portfolios. She has acquired extensive knowledge of capital markets, macro-economics and strategy to drive shareholder returns.

Éimear holds non-executive directorships at listed companies Kingspan Group plc where she is a member of the Audit Committee and Hostelworld Group plc where she chairs the Audit Committee. She also holds a non-executive directorship at privately owned Chanelle Pharmaceuticals Group and was previously a non-executive Director at Yew Grove Reit plc.

Éimear holds a B.A. Accounting and Finance and MSc. Investment and Treasury from Dublin City University and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland. She is also a member of the Institute of Directors in Ireland.

Éimear has also been appointed to the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in connection with this appointment under Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.66 or UK Listing Rule 9.6.13.

25 August 2022