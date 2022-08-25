NNIT A/S: Management changes in NNIT

NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, is announcing that its current CFO Pernille Fabricius will assume a new role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, Transformation and M&A, and Carsten Ringius will join the Executive Management of NNIT as CFO from December 1, 2022.

Since August 2020, Pernille Fabricius has been the CFO of NNIT. In this role, she has taken on a leadership role to transform NNIT. A key deliverable of this transformation has been to divest NNIT’s Infrastructure Operations business (announced June 22, 2022) and to enhance the focus on NNIT’s Life Sciences and Cloud and Digital Solutions business.

Given the importance of the ongoing transformation – and shaping two new great companies – Pernille Fabricius will be in charge of Strategy, Transformation, and M&A from December 1, 2022. With Pernille’s deep insight into organizational change, business transformation and her profound understanding of the recent agreement with Agilitas, she is well suited for this new role.

We are pleased to announce that Carsten Ringius will assume the role of CFO. Given his successful career within finance, he is an excellent candidate for the job to support the next phase of the company’s development, explains Carsten Dilling, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Carsten Ringius brings the qualifications and experience from a dynamic business environment. He knows the value of IT and understands the positive dynamics of digital transformation, which continues to represent significant opportunity in the market, so I am confident that he will support NNIT’s growth and development.”

Apart from his current position as CFO in K.W. Bruun, Carsten Ringius has experience with executive management work from TDC and Maersk Line. He is excited about his new role at NNIT: “I look forward to work with NNIT employees and all external stakeholders to continue the positive transformation of the NNIT business. With the new focus of the company since June 2022, I strongly believe that we have unique opportunities to address in the future. I look forward to contributing and make a mark with my colleagues.”

Pernille Fabricius will continue in her role as CFO until Carsten Ringius assumes the position no later than December 1, 2022.

Carsten Dilling says: “Pernille Fabricius has been instrumental in securing the agreement to divest the Infrastructure Operations business, and with that reshaping the future of NNIT. I am very grateful for her efforts, and I look forward to her new focus on leading the transformation full time.”

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions, SL Controls, and prime4services. Read more at www.nnit.com.

