RISE Dispensaries Announce Premier Sponsorship of HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensaries will serve as a premier sponsor of HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, which aims to register and inform voters who support cannabis policy reform. Ahead of this year’s midterm elections, HeadCount and RISE Dispensaries are teaming up to encourage voters to “Roll Up to the Polls” through Cannabis Voter Project resources now available at all RISE-branded locations and online at www.headcount.org/rise .



“There are massive inconsistencies in cannabis policy across America created by long-standing political figures,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are proud to partner with HeadCount and the Cannabis Voter Project to increase voter registration. The best way to create change is to drive more people to vote, which is exactly the mission of this partnership.”

HeadCount is a nonprofit, non-partisan voter engagement organization that encourages voter registration and promotes participation in democracy. The organization has partnered with leading festivals and artists including Lollapalooza, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dead & Company and more to encourage civic engagement.

In 2018, HeadCount launched the Cannabis Voter Project to register and turn out voters interested in cannabis policy, providing online voter registration and an interactive online map of where elected officials stand on cannabis in all 50 states . Leading up to the midterm elections this year, Cannabis Voter Project’s “Roll Up to the Polls” campaign further encourages voters to turn out and exert their power at the ballot box.

“HeadCount is excited to launch our partnership with RISE Dispensaries in time for the midterm elections,” said Sam D’Arcangelo, Director of HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project. “The leaders we elect decide how cannabis is treated at the federal, state and local level, so it’s important for the cannabis community to be an active and informed voting bloc. Cannabis Voter Project is grateful to have RISE’s support and we look forward to helping their customers make their voices heard at the polls.”

More information on cannabis policy resources is available at www.cannabisvoter.info and https://risecannabis.com/resources/ .

Information on the Cannabis Voter Project will be available at all RISE-branded locations beginning Monday, August 22nd. For more information about RISE store locations and hours, please visit https://risecannabis.com/dispensaries/ .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

About Cannabis Voter Project:

Cannabis Voter Project informs, registers and turns out voters who want to change cannabis policy. Launched by civic engagement organization HeadCount.org in 2018, the Cannabis Voter Project believes it’s important for the cannabis community to be an active and informed voting bloc. For more information visit cannabisvoter.info .

About HeadCount:

HeadCount is a non-partisan non-profit organization that harnesses the power of music, culture and digital media to register voters and inspire participation in democracy. Since 2004, we’ve registered over one million voters through our work with musicians like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Dead & Co, Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion; events including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Pride Festivals, and RuPaul's DragCon; plus partnerships with brands like Spotify, Ben & Jerry’s, and GrubHub. Our award-winning online campaigns have been seen over a billion times, while our 50,000 volunteers can be seen at more than 1,000 live events each year. We reach young people where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower. For more information visit HeadCount.org .

