OTC Markets Group Welcomes Faraday Copper Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Faraday Copper Corp. (CSE: FDY; OTCQX: CPPKF) (“Faraday Copper”), a Canadian exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Faraday Copper upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Faraday Copper begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CPPKF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paul Harbidge, President and CEO, commented “We are very pleased to begin trading on OTCQX, thus reaching another important milestone for the Company. The inclusion on OTCQX provides greater Company visibility, investment accessibility and trading liquidity, while strengthening our shareholder base. Now, current and prospective shareholders have an enhanced ability to participate in the Company’s growth potential as we continue to develop our U.S.-based copper projects to support the global electrification initiatives.”

Securities Law USA acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Faraday Copper Corp

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in the United States of America. The Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Contact Copper project, located in Nevada, provides potential for a low-cost open pit, heap leach, oxide project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY" and the OTCQX under the symbol “CPPKF”.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com