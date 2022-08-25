Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Total Net Sales Increased 1.4%; North America Net Sales Increased 17.2%

Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.08

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fiscal year 2022 and Q4 presented unprecedented volatility and numerous challenges. While our results have been below our expectations and we still face challenges, especially in Europe, we exit the year with strong topline momentum in North America, improving supply chain performance, additional pricing and stabilizing total store revenues in the UK. Looking forward to fiscal year 2023, we remain confident in our strategy and are poised to restore net sales and EBITDA growth as the year progresses.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

  • Net sales increased 1.4% to $457.0 million compared to the prior year period.
  • When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 0.6% compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit margin of 19.5%, a 550-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of 19.4%, a 630-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Operating income of $11.9 million compared to $41.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted operating income of $19.3 million compared to $53.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income of $3.0 million compared to $40.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income of $7.6 million compared to $39.7 million in prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $35.4 million compared to $68.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.7%, a 740-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
  • Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.03 compared to $0.40 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 compared to $0.39 in the prior year period.
  • Repurchased 0.5 million shares, or 0.6% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $26.13 per share.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2022 Results Compared to the Prior Year

  • Net sales decreased 4.0% to $1,891.8 million compared to the prior year.
  • When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 0.4% compared to the prior year.
  • Gross profit margin of 22.6%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of 22.9%, a 280-basis point decrease from the prior year.
  • Operating income of $104.7 million compared to $107.4 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating income of $141.8 million compared to $199.5 million in the prior year.
  • Net income of $77.9 million compared to $66.1 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income of $95.5 million compared to $146.5 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $200.6 million compared to $258.9 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%, a 250-basis point decrease compared to the prior year.
  • EPS of $0.83 compared to $0.65 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.02 compared to $1.45 in the prior year.
  • Repurchased 10.6 million shares, or 10.7% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $38.48 per share.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America
North America net sales in the fourth quarter were $296.9 million, a 17% increase compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 6% from the prior year period mainly due to stronger sales in the snacks, baby and personal care categories.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $59.8 million, flat compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $59.5 million, a decrease of 5% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 20.1%, a 340-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 20.0%, a 460-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by higher inflation compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $21.2 million, an 11% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $22.0 million, a 26% decrease resulting primarily from continued high inflation and supply disruptions, with progress made throughout the quarter to set the Company up for a stronger start to fiscal year 2023. Additionally, operating income for the fourth quarter included charges of approximately $10.0 million to eliminate several unprofitable brands and SKUs and to write off obsolete inventory in Hain’s sanitizer business, as the Company elected to continue to aggressively reshape the portfolio during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $27.5 million, a 21% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%, a 450-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

North America net sales in fiscal year 2022 were $1,163.1 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 4% from the prior year mainly due to price increases that occurred in the latter half of the fiscal year as well as stronger sales in snacks, baby, personal care and other product categories.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was $259.5 million, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $263.7 million, a decrease of 12% from the prior year. Gross margin was 22.3%, a 410-basis point decrease from the prior year, and adjusted gross margin was 22.7%, a 460-basis point decrease from the prior year. The decrease was mainly driven by inflationary and supply chain challenges, such as continued industry-wide distribution and warehousing cost pressures driven by labor shortages, freight costs and the proactive write-off of unprofitable SKUs.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2022 was $93.7 million, a 27% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $102.9 million, a 28% decrease from the prior year resulting primarily from continued high inflation and supply disruptions, with progress made throughout the quarter to set the Company up for a stronger start to fiscal year 2023. Additionally, operating income included charges of approximately $10.0 million to eliminate several unprofitable brands and SKUs and to write off obsolete inventory on Hain’s sanitizer business, as the Company elected to continue to aggressively reshape the portfolio during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 was $122.2 million, a 25% decrease from the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.5%, a 420-basis point decrease from the prior year.

International
International net sales in the fourth quarter were $160.2 million, a 19% decrease compared to the prior year period. Foreign exchange reduced fourth quarter net sales by 930 basis points while divestitures were immaterial to the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange and divestitures, net sales decreased 10% compared to the prior year period mainly due to total store sales declines and softness in the plant-based protein and beverage categories.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $29.3 million, a 45% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $29.3 million, a decrease of 45% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 18.3%, an 860-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 18.3%, an 890-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales, higher than expected inflation and manufacturing deleverage compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $9.3 million, a 69% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $9.9 million, a decrease of 68% from the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs, when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $16.9 million, a 56% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.5%, an 890-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International net sales in fiscal year 2022 were $728.7 million, a 16% decrease compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange and divestitures reduced fiscal year net sales by 200 and 830 basis points, respectively. When adjusted for foreign exchange and divestitures, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year mainly due to a decline in sales in the Europe and United Kingdom operating segments. The net sales decrease in the Europe operating segment was primarily due to the loss of a large non-dairy co-manufacturing customer. The net sales decrease in the United Kingdom was due to lower sales volume driven by total sales declines resulting from high inflation and lower consumer confidence in the economy.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was $167.9 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $168.8 million, a decrease of 18% from the prior year. Gross margin was 23.0%, relatively flat compared to the prior year, and adjusted gross margin was 23.2%, a 50-basis point decrease from the prior year. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales and higher energy and supply chain costs compared to the prior year, partially offset by an improvement in gross margin driven by the divestiture of the fruit business in fiscal year 2021 and the implementation of productivity initiatives.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2022 was $79.1 million, a 108% increase from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $81.7 million, a decrease of 21% from the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs, when compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 was $110.1 million, an 18% decrease from the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1%, a 35-basis point decrease from the prior year.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares, or 0.6% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $26.13 per share for a total of $13.1 million, excluding commissions.

During fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 10.6 million shares, or 10.7% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $38.48 per share for a total of $408.9 million, excluding commissions. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $173.5 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

The Company expects adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year driven by:

  • Ongoing momentum in North America
  • 2023 price increases, most of which are already accepted by retail partners, to offset expected mid-teens year-over-year inflation
  • A robust productivity pipeline and
  • An uncertain, but improving, retail environment in the United Kingdom, with continued challenges in Europe

Conference Call and Webcast Information 
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and in thousands)
    
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$65,512  $75,871 
Accounts receivable, net 170,661   174,066 
Inventories 308,034   285,410 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,079   39,834 
Assets held for sale 1,840   1,874 
Total current assets 600,126   577,055 
Property, plant and equipment, net 297,405   312,777 
Goodwill 933,796   871,067 
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 477,533   314,895 
Investments and joint ventures 14,456   16,917 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 114,691   92,010 
Other assets 20,377   21,187 
Total assets$2,458,384  $2,205,908 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$174,765  $171,947 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,833   117,957 
Current portion of long-term debt 7,705   530 
Total current liabilities 269,303   290,434 
Long-term debt, less current portion 880,938   230,492 
Deferred income taxes 95,044   42,639 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 107,481   85,929 
Other noncurrent liabilities 22,450   33,531 
Total liabilities 1,375,216   683,025 
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock 1,111   1,096 
Additional paid-in capital 1,203,126   1,187,530 
Retained earnings 769,098   691,225 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,482)  (73,011)
  1,808,853   1,806,840 
Less: Treasury stock (725,685)  (283,957)
Total stockholders' equity 1,083,168   1,522,883 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,458,384  $2,205,908 
    


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net sales$457,010  $450,653  $1,891,793  $1,970,302 
Cost of sales 367,985   338,073   1,464,352   1,478,687 
Gross profit 89,025   112,580   427,441   491,615 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,790   63,897   300,665   302,368 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,960   2,160   10,214   8,931 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,726   4,713   10,174   15,608 
Proceeds from insurance claims -   -   (196)  (592)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600   244   1,903   57,920 
Operating income 11,949   41,566   104,681   107,380 
Interest and other financing expense, net 4,898   1,834   12,570   8,654 
Other income, net (810)  (9,215)  (11,380)  (10,067)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 7,861   48,947   103,491   108,793 
Provision for income taxes 3,291   7,896   22,716   41,093 
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528   566   2,902   1,591 
Net income from continuing operations$3,042  $40,485  $77,873  $66,109 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax -   -   -   11,255 
Net income$3,042  $40,485  $77,873  $77,364 
        
Net income per common share:       
Basic net income per common share from continuing operations$0.03  $0.41  $0.84  $0.66 
Basic net income per common share from discontinued operations -   -   -   0.11 
Basic net income per common share$0.03  $0.41  $0.84  $0.77 
        
Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations$0.03  $0.40  $0.83  $0.65 
Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations -   -   -   0.11 
Diluted net income per common share$0.03  $0.40  $0.83  $0.76 
        
Shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:       
Basic 89,659   99,435   92,989   100,235 
Diluted 89,826   101,133   93,345   101,322 
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES       
Net income$3,042  $40,485  $77,873  $77,364 
Net income from discontinued operations -   -   -   11,255 
Net income from continuing operations 3,042   40,485   77,873   66,109 
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations:       
Depreciation and amortization 12,453   11,801   46,849   49,569 
Deferred income taxes 1,646   6,668   9,020   9,884 
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528   566   2,902   1,591 
Stock-based compensation, net 3,322   3,771   15,611   15,659 
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600   244   1,903   57,920 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 281   (4,900)  (8,588)  (4,900)
Gain on sale of businesses -   (3,897)  -   (2,680)
Other non-cash items, net 547   1,152   (1,608)  429 
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable (19,497)  17,831   (5,347)  (2,890)
Inventories (20,901)  21,782   (25,272)  (38,522)
Other current assets 537   (1,315)  (10,459)  55,172 
Other assets and liabilities 1   732   (2,704)  (220)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,504)  (44,678)  (19,939)  (10,362)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (18,945)  50,242   80,241   196,759 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,026)  (18,491)  (39,965)  (71,553)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 489   -   (259,985)  - 
Investment in joint venture (80)  (119)  (694)  (813)
Proceeds from sale of assets 1,579   10,395   12,335   10,395 
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other -   31,819   -   59,607 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (4,038)  23,604   (288,309)  (2,364)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES       
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 81,000   35,000   759,000   241,000 
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (26,000)  (60,000)  (396,000)  (291,000)
Borrowings under term loan -   -   300,000   - 
Repayments under term loan (1,875)  -   (3,750)  - 
Payments of other debt, net (88)  (177)  (3,320)  (2,094)
Share repurchases (13,075)  (25,769)  (410,480)  (106,067)
Employee shares withheld for taxes (33)  (541)  (32,663)  (4,282)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 39,929   (51,487)  212,787   (162,443)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (9,242)  498   (15,078)  6,148 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,704   22,857   (10,359)  38,100 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,808   53,014   75,871   37,771 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$65,512  $75,871  $65,512  $75,871 
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales       
Net sales - Q4 FY22$296,851  $160,159  $-  $457,010 
Net sales - Q4 FY21$253,348  $197,305  $-  $450,653 
% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 17.2%  (18.8)%    1.4%
        
Gross Profit       
Q4 FY22       
Gross profit$59,766  $29,259  $-  $89,025 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (272)  90   -   (182)
Adjusted gross profit$59,494  $29,349  $-  $88,843 
Gross margin 20.1%  18.3%    19.5%
Adjusted gross margin 20.0%  18.3%    19.4%
        
Q4 FY21       
Gross profit$59,622  $52,958  $-  $112,580 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,752   686   -   3,438 
Adjusted gross profit$62,374  $53,644  $-  $116,018 
Gross margin 23.5%  26.8%    25.0%
Adjusted gross margin 24.6%  27.2%    25.7%
        
Operating income (loss)       
Q4 FY22       
Operating income (loss)$21,202  $9,336  $(18,589) $11,949 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 788   559   5,999   7,346 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$21,990  $9,895  $(12,590) $19,295 
Operating income margin 7.1%  5.8%    2.6%
Adjusted operating income margin 7.4%  6.2%    4.2%
        
Q4 FY21       
Operating income (loss)$23,822  $29,892  $(12,148) $41,566 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 5,732   1,439   4,227   11,398 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$29,554  $31,331  $(7,921) $52,964 
Operating income margin 9.4%  15.2%    9.2%
Adjusted operating income margin 11.7%  15.9%    11.8%
        
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales       
Net sales - Q4 FY22 YTD$1,163,132  $728,661  $-  $1,891,793 
Net sales - Q4 FY21 YTD$1,104,128  $866,174  $-  $1,970,302 
% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 5.3%  (15.9)%    (4.0)%
        
Gross Profit       
Q4 FY22 YTD       
Gross profit$259,529  $167,912  $-  $427,441 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,157   894   -   5,051 
Adjusted gross profit$263,686  $168,806  $-  $432,492 
Gross margin 22.3%  23.0%    22.6%
Adjusted gross margin 22.7%  23.2%    22.9%
        
Q4 FY21 YTD       
Gross profit$291,435  $200,180  $-  $491,615 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 9,190   4,555   -   13,745 
Adjusted gross profit$300,625  $204,735  $-  $505,360 
Gross margin 26.4%  23.1%    25.0%
Adjusted gross margin 27.2%  23.6%    25.6%
        
Operating income (loss)       
Q4 FY22 YTD       
Operating income (loss)$93,732  $79,076  $(68,127) $104,681 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 9,142   2,635   25,341   37,118 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$102,874  $81,711  $(42,786) $141,799 
Operating income margin 8.1%  10.9%    5.5%
Adjusted operating income margin 8.8%  11.2%    7.5%
        
Q4 FY21 YTD       
Operating income (loss)$129,010  $38,036  $(59,666) $107,380 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 14,661   65,231   12,208   92,100 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$143,671  $103,267  $(47,458) $199,480 
Operating income margin 11.7%  4.4%    5.4%
Adjusted operating income margin 13.0%  11.9%    10.1%
        
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
        



THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Fourth Quarter
 2022 GAAPAdjustments2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAPAdjustments2021 Adjusted
        
Net sales$457,010$- $457,010 $450,653 $- $450,653
Cost of sales 367,985 182  368,167  338,073  (3,438) 334,635
Gross profit 89,025 (182) 88,843  112,580  3,438  116,018
Operating expenses(a)  75,350 (5,802) 69,548  66,301  (3,247) 63,054
Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 (1,726) -  4,713  (4,713) -
Operating income 11,949 7,346  19,295  41,566  11,398  52,964
Interest and other expense (income), net(b)  4,088 164  4,252  (7,381) 7,510  129
Provision for income taxes 3,291 2,653  5,944  7,896  4,714  12,610
Net income 3,042 4,529  7,571  40,485  (826) 39,659
        
Diluted net income per common share 0.03 0.05  0.08  0.40  (0.01) 0.39
        
Detail of Adjustments:       
  Q4 FY22   Q4 FY21 
Inventory write-down $(305)   $(732) 
Plant closure related costs, net  34     132  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  89     4,038  
Cost of sales  (182)    3,438  
        
Gross profit  (182)    3,438  
        
Transaction and integration costs, net  1,904     1,815  
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment  1,600     244  
Litigation expenses  2,298     943  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  -     245  
Operating expenses(a)   5,802     3,247  
        
Productivity and transformation costs  1,726     4,713  
Productivity and transformation costs  1,726     4,713  
        
Operating income  7,346     11,398  
        
Gain on sale of assets  (2)    (4,900) 
Gain on sale of businesses  -     (3,897) 
Unrealized currency (gains) losses  (162)    1,287  
Interest and other income, net(b)   (164)    (7,510) 
        
Income tax related adjustments  (2,653)    (4,714) 
Provision for income taxes  (2,653)    (4,714) 
        
Net income $4,529    $(826) 
        
(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. 
(b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Fourth Quarter Year to Date
 2022 GAAPAdjustments2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAPAdjustments2021 Adjusted
        
Net sales$1,891,793 $- $1,891,793 $1,970,302 $- $1,970,302
Cost of sales 1,464,352  (5,051) 1,459,301  1,478,687  (13,745) 1,464,942
Gross profit 427,441  5,051  432,492  491,615  13,745  505,360
Operating expenses(a)  312,782  (22,089) 290,693  369,219  (63,339) 305,880
Productivity and transformation costs 10,174  (10,174) -  15,608  (15,608) -
Proceeds from insurance claims (196) 196  -  (592) 592  -
Operating income 104,681  37,118  141,799  107,380  92,100  199,480
Interest and other expense (income), net(b)  1,190  11,308  12,498  (1,413) 6,752  5,339
Provision for income taxes 22,716  8,206  30,922  41,093  4,929  46,022
Net income from continuing operations 77,873  17,604  95,477  66,109  80,419  146,528
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax -  -  -  11,255  (11,255) -
Net income 77,873  17,604  95,477  77,364  69,164  146,528
        
Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.83  0.19  1.02  0.65  0.80  1.45
Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations -  -  -  0.11  (0.11) -
Diluted net income per common share 0.83  0.19  1.02  0.76  0.69  1.45
        
Detail of Adjustments:       
  Q4 FY22 YTD   Q4 FY21 YTD 
Inventory write-down $(351)   $(421) 
Plant closure related costs, net  925     2,853  
Transaction and integration costs, net  1,756     -  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  2,721     11,313  
Cost of sales  5,051     13,745  
        
Gross profit  5,051     13,745  
        
Transaction and integration costs, net  12,299     3,291  
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment  1,903     57,920  
Litigation expenses  7,883     1,587  
Plant closure related costs, net  4     33  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  -     508  
Operating expenses(a)   22,089     63,339  
        
Productivity and transformation costs  10,174     15,608  
Productivity and transformation costs  10,174     15,608  
        
Proceeds from insurance claims  (196)    (592) 
Proceeds from insurance claims  (196)    (592) 
        
Operating income  37,118     92,100  
        
Gain on sale of assets  (9,049)    (4,900) 
Gain on sale of businesses  -     (2,604) 
Unrealized currency (gains) losses  (2,259)    752  
Interest and other income, net(b)   (11,308)    (6,752) 
        
Income tax related adjustments  (8,206)    (4,929) 
Provision for income taxes  (8,206)    (4,929) 
        
Net income from continuing operations $17,604    $80,419  
        
(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. 
(b)Interest and other expense(income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Net Sales Growth
(unaudited and in thousands)
      
Q4 FY22North America International Hain Consolidated
Net sales$296,851  $160,159  $457,010 
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (29,634)  -   (29,634)
Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,243   18,385   19,628 
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands$268,460  $178,544  $447,004 
      
Q4 FY21     
Net sales$253,348  $197,305  $450,653 
Divestitures and discontinued brands (778)  (32)  (810)
Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands$252,570  $197,273  $449,843 
      
Net sales growth (decline) 17.2%  (18.8)%  1.4%
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (11.4)%  -   (6.4)%
Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.5%  9.3%  4.4%
Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 6.3%  (9.5)%  (0.6)%
      
Q4 FY22 YTDNorth America International Hain Consolidated
Net sales$1,163,132  $728,661  $1,891,793 
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (55,393)  -   (55,393)
Impact of foreign currency exchange (1,454)  17,318   15,864 
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands$1,106,285  $745,979  $1,852,264 
      
Q4 FY21 YTD     
Net sales$1,104,128  $866,174  $1,970,302 
Divestitures and discontinued brands (35,314)  (75,543)  (110,857)
Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands$1,068,814  $790,631  $1,859,445 
      
Net sales growth (decline) 5.3%  (15.9)%  (4.0)%
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (1.7)%  8.3%  2.8%
Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1)%  2.0%  0.8%
Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 3.5%  (5.6)%  (0.4)%
      


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net income$3,042  $40,485  $77,873  $77,364 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax -   -   -   11,255 
Net income from continuing operations$3,042  $40,485  $77,873  $66,109 
        
Depreciation and amortization 12,453   11,801   46,849   49,569 
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528   566   2,902   1,591 
Interest expense, net 4,549   1,099   10,226   5,880 
Provision for income taxes 3,291   7,896   22,716   41,093 
Stock-based compensation, net 3,322   3,771   15,611   15,659 
Unrealized currency (gains) losses (162)  1,287   (2,259)  752 
Litigation and related costs       
Litigation expenses 2,298   943   7,883   1,587 
Proceeds from insurance claims -   -   (196)  (592)
Restructuring activities       
Plant closure related costs, net 34   41   929   58 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,726   3,620   8,803   12,572 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 89   4,061   2,721   11,374 
Acquisitions, divestitures and other       
Transaction and integration costs, net 1,904   1,815   14,055   3,291 
Gain on sale of assets (2)  (4,900)  (9,049)  (4,900)
Gain on sale of businesses -   (3,897)  -   (2,604)
Impairment charges       
Inventory write-down (305)  (732)  (351)  (421)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600   244   1,903   57,920 
Adjusted EBITDA$35,367  $68,100  $200,616  $258,938 
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
Q4 FY22North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$21,202  $9,336  $(18,589) $11,949 
Depreciation and amortization 4,899   7,074   480   12,453 
Stock-based compensation, net 777   383   2,162   3,322 
Transaction and integration costs, net 124   77   1,703   1,904 
Litigation expenses -   -   2,298   2,298 
Plant closure related costs, net 34   -   -   34 
Productivity and transformation costs 935   392   399   1,726 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs -   89   -   89 
Inventory write-down (305)  -   -   (305)
Long-lived asset impairment -   -   1,600   1,600 
Other (155)  (480)  932   297 
Adjusted EBITDA$27,511  $16,871  $(9,015) $35,367 
        
Net sales$296,851  $160,159    $457,010 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3%  10.5%    7.7%
        
Q4 FY21North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$23,822  $29,892  $(12,148) $41,566 
Depreciation and amortization 4,123   6,946   732   11,801 
Stock-based compensation, net 841   312   2,618   3,771 
Transaction and integration costs, net (271)  231   1,855   1,815 
Litigation expenses -   -   943   943 
Plant closure related costs, net 41   -   -   41 
Productivity and transformation costs 3,225   54   341   3,620 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 3,396   665   -   4,061 
Inventory write-down (732)  -   -   (732)
Long-lived asset impairment -   244   -   244 
Other 372   (85)  683   970 
Adjusted EBITDA$34,817  $38,259  $(4,976) $68,100 
        
Net sales$253,348  $197,305    $450,653 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7%  19.4%    15.1%
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
Q4 FY22 YTDNorth America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$93,732  $79,076  $(68,127) $104,681 
Depreciation and amortization 17,357   26,878   2,614   46,849 
Stock-based compensation, net 3,112   1,844   10,655   15,611 
Transaction and integration costs, net 1,550   77   12,428   14,055 
Litigation expenses -   -   7,883   7,883 
Proceeds from insurance claims -   -   (196)  (196)
Plant closure related costs, net 1,231   (302)  -   929 
Productivity and transformation costs 5,191   1,353   2,259   8,803 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,519   1,202   -   2,721 
Inventory write-down (351)  -   -   (351)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -   303   1,600   1,903 
Other (1,106)  (358)  (808)  (2,272)
Adjusted EBITDA$122,235  $110,073  $(31,692) $200,616 
        
Net sales$1,163,132  $728,661    $1,891,793 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.5%  15.1%    10.6%
        
Q4 FY21 YTDNorth America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$129,010  $38,036  $(59,666) $107,380 
Depreciation and amortization 16,816   29,915   2,838   49,569 
Stock-based compensation, net 3,410   1,535   10,714   15,659 
Transaction and integration costs, net (343)  317   3,317   3,291 
Litigation expenses -   -   1,587   1,587 
Proceeds from insurance claims -   -   (592)  (592)
Plant closure related costs, net 34   24   -   58 
Productivity and transformation costs 5,731   3,563   3,278   12,572 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 7,809   3,565   -   11,374 
Inventory write-down (421)  -   -   (421)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment (11)  56,348   1,583   57,920 
Other 10   579   (48)  541 
Adjusted EBITDA$162,045  $133,882  $(36,989) $258,938 
        
Net sales$1,104,128  $866,174    $1,970,302 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7%  15.5%    13.1%
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operating Free Cash Flow
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations$(18,945) $50,242  $80,241  $196,759 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,026)  (18,491)  (39,965)  (71,553)
Operating free cash flow from continuing operations$(24,971) $31,751  $40,276  $125,206 
        