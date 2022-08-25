Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Total Net Sales Increased 1.4%; North America Net Sales Increased 17.2%



Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.08

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fiscal year 2022 and Q4 presented unprecedented volatility and numerous challenges. While our results have been below our expectations and we still face challenges, especially in Europe, we exit the year with strong topline momentum in North America, improving supply chain performance, additional pricing and stabilizing total store revenues in the UK. Looking forward to fiscal year 2023, we remain confident in our strategy and are poised to restore net sales and EBITDA growth as the year progresses.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales increased 1.4% to $457.0 million compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 0.6% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin of 19.5%, a 550-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin of 19.4%, a 630-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Operating income of $11.9 million compared to $41.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted operating income of $19.3 million compared to $53.0 million in the prior year period.

Net income of $3.0 million compared to $40.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income of $7.6 million compared to $39.7 million in prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.4 million compared to $68.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.7%, a 740-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.03 compared to $0.40 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.08 compared to $0.39 in the prior year period.

Repurchased 0.5 million shares, or 0.6% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $26.13 per share.



Summary of Fiscal Year 2022 Results Compared to the Prior Year

Net sales decreased 4.0% to $1,891.8 million compared to the prior year.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 0.4% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit margin of 22.6%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year.

Adjusted gross profit margin of 22.9%, a 280-basis point decrease from the prior year.

Operating income of $104.7 million compared to $107.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income of $141.8 million compared to $199.5 million in the prior year.

Net income of $77.9 million compared to $66.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income of $95.5 million compared to $146.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $200.6 million compared to $258.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%, a 250-basis point decrease compared to the prior year.

EPS of $0.83 compared to $0.65 in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS of $1.02 compared to $1.45 in the prior year.

Repurchased 10.6 million shares, or 10.7% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $38.48 per share.



SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales in the fourth quarter were $296.9 million, a 17% increase compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 6% from the prior year period mainly due to stronger sales in the snacks, baby and personal care categories.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $59.8 million, flat compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $59.5 million, a decrease of 5% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 20.1%, a 340-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 20.0%, a 460-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by higher inflation compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $21.2 million, an 11% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $22.0 million, a 26% decrease resulting primarily from continued high inflation and supply disruptions, with progress made throughout the quarter to set the Company up for a stronger start to fiscal year 2023. Additionally, operating income for the fourth quarter included charges of approximately $10.0 million to eliminate several unprofitable brands and SKUs and to write off obsolete inventory in Hain’s sanitizer business, as the Company elected to continue to aggressively reshape the portfolio during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $27.5 million, a 21% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%, a 450-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

North America net sales in fiscal year 2022 were $1,163.1 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 4% from the prior year mainly due to price increases that occurred in the latter half of the fiscal year as well as stronger sales in snacks, baby, personal care and other product categories.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was $259.5 million, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $263.7 million, a decrease of 12% from the prior year. Gross margin was 22.3%, a 410-basis point decrease from the prior year, and adjusted gross margin was 22.7%, a 460-basis point decrease from the prior year. The decrease was mainly driven by inflationary and supply chain challenges, such as continued industry-wide distribution and warehousing cost pressures driven by labor shortages, freight costs and the proactive write-off of unprofitable SKUs.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2022 was $93.7 million, a 27% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $102.9 million, a 28% decrease from the prior year resulting primarily from continued high inflation and supply disruptions, with progress made throughout the quarter to set the Company up for a stronger start to fiscal year 2023. Additionally, operating income included charges of approximately $10.0 million to eliminate several unprofitable brands and SKUs and to write off obsolete inventory on Hain’s sanitizer business, as the Company elected to continue to aggressively reshape the portfolio during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 was $122.2 million, a 25% decrease from the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.5%, a 420-basis point decrease from the prior year.

International

International net sales in the fourth quarter were $160.2 million, a 19% decrease compared to the prior year period. Foreign exchange reduced fourth quarter net sales by 930 basis points while divestitures were immaterial to the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange and divestitures, net sales decreased 10% compared to the prior year period mainly due to total store sales declines and softness in the plant-based protein and beverage categories.

Segment gross profit in the fourth quarter was $29.3 million, a 45% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $29.3 million, a decrease of 45% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 18.3%, an 860-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 18.3%, an 890-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales, higher than expected inflation and manufacturing deleverage compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $9.3 million, a 69% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $9.9 million, a decrease of 68% from the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs, when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $16.9 million, a 56% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.5%, an 890-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International net sales in fiscal year 2022 were $728.7 million, a 16% decrease compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange and divestitures reduced fiscal year net sales by 200 and 830 basis points, respectively. When adjusted for foreign exchange and divestitures, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year mainly due to a decline in sales in the Europe and United Kingdom operating segments. The net sales decrease in the Europe operating segment was primarily due to the loss of a large non-dairy co-manufacturing customer. The net sales decrease in the United Kingdom was due to lower sales volume driven by total sales declines resulting from high inflation and lower consumer confidence in the economy.

Segment gross profit in fiscal year 2022 was $167.9 million, a 16% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $168.8 million, a decrease of 18% from the prior year. Gross margin was 23.0%, relatively flat compared to the prior year, and adjusted gross margin was 23.2%, a 50-basis point decrease from the prior year. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales and higher energy and supply chain costs compared to the prior year, partially offset by an improvement in gross margin driven by the divestiture of the fruit business in fiscal year 2021 and the implementation of productivity initiatives.

Segment operating income in fiscal year 2022 was $79.1 million, a 108% increase from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $81.7 million, a decrease of 21% from the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs, when compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 was $110.1 million, an 18% decrease from the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1%, a 35-basis point decrease from the prior year.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares, or 0.6% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $26.13 per share for a total of $13.1 million, excluding commissions.

During fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 10.6 million shares, or 10.7% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $38.48 per share for a total of $408.9 million, excluding commissions. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $173.5 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

The Company expects adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year driven by:

Ongoing momentum in North America

2023 price increases, most of which are already accepted by retail partners, to offset expected mid-teens year-over-year inflation

A robust productivity pipeline and

An uncertain, but improving, retail environment in the United Kingdom, with continued challenges in Europe

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Chris Mandeville and Anna Kate Heller

ICR

hain@icrinc.com

Media:

Robin Shallow

robin@robincomm.com

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-9716 from the U.S. and 201-493-6779 internationally. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands. For more information, visit hain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; foreign exchange rates; our strategic initiatives, business strategy, supply chain, brand portfolio, pricing actions and product performance; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation; supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity risks and other risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with our international sales and operations; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; foreign currency exchange risk; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; pending and future litigation; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; the discontinuation of LIBOR; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency gains and losses, litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, inventory write-downs, impairment of long-lived assets and intangibles and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, excluding the impact of foreign currency changes. The Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation. The Company believes presenting adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis commencing in fiscal year 2023 will provide useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s adjusted EBITDA by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information, current period adjusted EBITDA for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company defines operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment. The Company views operating free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

__________________________

* Notes:

The results contained in this press release are presented with the Tilda operating segment being treated as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,512 $ 75,871 Accounts receivable, net 170,661 174,066 Inventories 308,034 285,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,079 39,834 Assets held for sale 1,840 1,874 Total current assets 600,126 577,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 297,405 312,777 Goodwill 933,796 871,067 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 477,533 314,895 Investments and joint ventures 14,456 16,917 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 114,691 92,010 Other assets 20,377 21,187 Total assets $ 2,458,384 $ 2,205,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 174,765 $ 171,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,833 117,957 Current portion of long-term debt 7,705 530 Total current liabilities 269,303 290,434 Long-term debt, less current portion 880,938 230,492 Deferred income taxes 95,044 42,639 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 107,481 85,929 Other noncurrent liabilities 22,450 33,531 Total liabilities 1,375,216 683,025 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,111 1,096 Additional paid-in capital 1,203,126 1,187,530 Retained earnings 769,098 691,225 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,482 ) (73,011 ) 1,808,853 1,806,840 Less: Treasury stock (725,685 ) (283,957 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,083,168 1,522,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,458,384 $ 2,205,908





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 457,010 $ 450,653 $ 1,891,793 $ 1,970,302 Cost of sales 367,985 338,073 1,464,352 1,478,687 Gross profit 89,025 112,580 427,441 491,615 Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,790 63,897 300,665 302,368 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,960 2,160 10,214 8,931 Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 4,713 10,174 15,608 Proceeds from insurance claims - - (196 ) (592 ) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600 244 1,903 57,920 Operating income 11,949 41,566 104,681 107,380 Interest and other financing expense, net 4,898 1,834 12,570 8,654 Other income, net (810 ) (9,215 ) (11,380 ) (10,067 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 7,861 48,947 103,491 108,793 Provision for income taxes 3,291 7,896 22,716 41,093 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528 566 2,902 1,591 Net income from continuing operations $ 3,042 $ 40,485 $ 77,873 $ 66,109 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 11,255 Net income $ 3,042 $ 40,485 $ 77,873 $ 77,364 Net income per common share: Basic net income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.41 $ 0.84 $ 0.66 Basic net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Basic net income per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.41 $ 0.84 $ 0.77 Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.40 $ 0.83 $ 0.65 Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.40 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Shares used in the calculation of net income per common share: Basic 89,659 99,435 92,989 100,235 Diluted 89,826 101,133 93,345 101,322





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 3,042 $ 40,485 $ 77,873 $ 77,364 Net income from discontinued operations - - - 11,255 Net income from continuing operations 3,042 40,485 77,873 66,109 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 12,453 11,801 46,849 49,569 Deferred income taxes 1,646 6,668 9,020 9,884 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528 566 2,902 1,591 Stock-based compensation, net 3,322 3,771 15,611 15,659 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600 244 1,903 57,920 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 281 (4,900 ) (8,588 ) (4,900 ) Gain on sale of businesses - (3,897 ) - (2,680 ) Other non-cash items, net 547 1,152 (1,608 ) 429 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,497 ) 17,831 (5,347 ) (2,890 ) Inventories (20,901 ) 21,782 (25,272 ) (38,522 ) Other current assets 537 (1,315 ) (10,459 ) 55,172 Other assets and liabilities 1 732 (2,704 ) (220 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,504 ) (44,678 ) (19,939 ) (10,362 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (18,945 ) 50,242 80,241 196,759 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,026 ) (18,491 ) (39,965 ) (71,553 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 489 - (259,985 ) - Investment in joint venture (80 ) (119 ) (694 ) (813 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,579 10,395 12,335 10,395 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other - 31,819 - 59,607 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (4,038 ) 23,604 (288,309 ) (2,364 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 81,000 35,000 759,000 241,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (26,000 ) (60,000 ) (396,000 ) (291,000 ) Borrowings under term loan - - 300,000 - Repayments under term loan (1,875 ) - (3,750 ) - Payments of other debt, net (88 ) (177 ) (3,320 ) (2,094 ) Share repurchases (13,075 ) (25,769 ) (410,480 ) (106,067 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (33 ) (541 ) (32,663 ) (4,282 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 39,929 (51,487 ) 212,787 (162,443 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (9,242 ) 498 (15,078 ) 6,148 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,704 22,857 (10,359 ) 38,100 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,808 53,014 75,871 37,771 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,512 $ 75,871 $ 65,512 $ 75,871





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q4 FY22 $ 296,851 $ 160,159 $ - $ 457,010 Net sales - Q4 FY21 $ 253,348 $ 197,305 $ - $ 450,653 % change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 17.2 % (18.8 )% 1.4 % Gross Profit Q4 FY22 Gross profit $ 59,766 $ 29,259 $ - $ 89,025 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (272 ) 90 - (182 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 59,494 $ 29,349 $ - $ 88,843 Gross margin 20.1 % 18.3 % 19.5 % Adjusted gross margin 20.0 % 18.3 % 19.4 % Q4 FY21 Gross profit $ 59,622 $ 52,958 $ - $ 112,580 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,752 686 - 3,438 Adjusted gross profit $ 62,374 $ 53,644 $ - $ 116,018 Gross margin 23.5 % 26.8 % 25.0 % Adjusted gross margin 24.6 % 27.2 % 25.7 % Operating income (loss) Q4 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 21,202 $ 9,336 $ (18,589 ) $ 11,949 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 788 559 5,999 7,346 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,990 $ 9,895 $ (12,590 ) $ 19,295 Operating income margin 7.1 % 5.8 % 2.6 % Adjusted operating income margin 7.4 % 6.2 % 4.2 % Q4 FY21 Operating income (loss) $ 23,822 $ 29,892 $ (12,148 ) $ 41,566 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 5,732 1,439 4,227 11,398 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 29,554 $ 31,331 $ (7,921 ) $ 52,964 Operating income margin 9.4 % 15.2 % 9.2 % Adjusted operating income margin 11.7 % 15.9 % 11.8 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q4 FY22 YTD $ 1,163,132 $ 728,661 $ - $ 1,891,793 Net sales - Q4 FY21 YTD $ 1,104,128 $ 866,174 $ - $ 1,970,302 % change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 5.3 % (15.9 )% (4.0 )% Gross Profit Q4 FY22 YTD Gross profit $ 259,529 $ 167,912 $ - $ 427,441 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,157 894 - 5,051 Adjusted gross profit $ 263,686 $ 168,806 $ - $ 432,492 Gross margin 22.3 % 23.0 % 22.6 % Adjusted gross margin 22.7 % 23.2 % 22.9 % Q4 FY21 YTD Gross profit $ 291,435 $ 200,180 $ - $ 491,615 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 9,190 4,555 - 13,745 Adjusted gross profit $ 300,625 $ 204,735 $ - $ 505,360 Gross margin 26.4 % 23.1 % 25.0 % Adjusted gross margin 27.2 % 23.6 % 25.6 % Operating income (loss) Q4 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 93,732 $ 79,076 $ (68,127 ) $ 104,681 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 9,142 2,635 25,341 37,118 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 102,874 $ 81,711 $ (42,786 ) $ 141,799 Operating income margin 8.1 % 10.9 % 5.5 % Adjusted operating income margin 8.8 % 11.2 % 7.5 % Q4 FY21 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 129,010 $ 38,036 $ (59,666 ) $ 107,380 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 14,661 65,231 12,208 92,100 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 143,671 $ 103,267 $ (47,458 ) $ 199,480 Operating income margin 11.7 % 4.4 % 5.4 % Adjusted operating income margin 13.0 % 11.9 % 10.1 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"







THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP Adjustments 2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted Net sales $ 457,010 $ - $ 457,010 $ 450,653 $ - $ 450,653 Cost of sales 367,985 182 368,167 338,073 (3,438 ) 334,635 Gross profit 89,025 (182 ) 88,843 112,580 3,438 116,018 Operating expenses(a) 75,350 (5,802 ) 69,548 66,301 (3,247 ) 63,054 Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 (1,726 ) - 4,713 (4,713 ) - Operating income 11,949 7,346 19,295 41,566 11,398 52,964 Interest and other expense (income), net(b) 4,088 164 4,252 (7,381 ) 7,510 129 Provision for income taxes 3,291 2,653 5,944 7,896 4,714 12,610 Net income 3,042 4,529 7,571 40,485 (826 ) 39,659 Diluted net income per common share 0.03 0.05 0.08 0.40 (0.01 ) 0.39 Detail of Adjustments: Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 Inventory write-down $ (305 ) $ (732 ) Plant closure related costs, net 34 132 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 89 4,038 Cost of sales (182 ) 3,438 Gross profit (182 ) 3,438 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,904 1,815 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600 244 Litigation expenses 2,298 943 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs - 245 Operating expenses(a) 5,802 3,247 Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 4,713 Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 4,713 Operating income 7,346 11,398 Gain on sale of assets (2 ) (4,900 ) Gain on sale of businesses - (3,897 ) Unrealized currency (gains) losses (162 ) 1,287 Interest and other income, net(b) (164 ) (7,510 ) Income tax related adjustments (2,653 ) (4,714 ) Provision for income taxes (2,653 ) (4,714 ) Net income $ 4,529 $ (826 ) (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2022 GAAP Adjustments 2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted Net sales $ 1,891,793 $ - $ 1,891,793 $ 1,970,302 $ - $ 1,970,302 Cost of sales 1,464,352 (5,051 ) 1,459,301 1,478,687 (13,745 ) 1,464,942 Gross profit 427,441 5,051 432,492 491,615 13,745 505,360 Operating expenses(a) 312,782 (22,089 ) 290,693 369,219 (63,339 ) 305,880 Productivity and transformation costs 10,174 (10,174 ) - 15,608 (15,608 ) - Proceeds from insurance claims (196 ) 196 - (592 ) 592 - Operating income 104,681 37,118 141,799 107,380 92,100 199,480 Interest and other expense (income), net(b) 1,190 11,308 12,498 (1,413 ) 6,752 5,339 Provision for income taxes 22,716 8,206 30,922 41,093 4,929 46,022 Net income from continuing operations 77,873 17,604 95,477 66,109 80,419 146,528 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 11,255 (11,255 ) - Net income 77,873 17,604 95,477 77,364 69,164 146,528 Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.83 0.19 1.02 0.65 0.80 1.45 Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 (0.11 ) - Diluted net income per common share 0.83 0.19 1.02 0.76 0.69 1.45 Detail of Adjustments: Q4 FY22 YTD Q4 FY21 YTD Inventory write-down $ (351 ) $ (421 ) Plant closure related costs, net 925 2,853 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,756 - Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 2,721 11,313 Cost of sales 5,051 13,745 Gross profit 5,051 13,745 Transaction and integration costs, net 12,299 3,291 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,903 57,920 Litigation expenses 7,883 1,587 Plant closure related costs, net 4 33 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs - 508 Operating expenses(a) 22,089 63,339 Productivity and transformation costs 10,174 15,608 Productivity and transformation costs 10,174 15,608 Proceeds from insurance claims (196 ) (592 ) Proceeds from insurance claims (196 ) (592 ) Operating income 37,118 92,100 Gain on sale of assets (9,049 ) (4,900 ) Gain on sale of businesses - (2,604 ) Unrealized currency (gains) losses (2,259 ) 752 Interest and other income, net(b) (11,308 ) (6,752 ) Income tax related adjustments (8,206 ) (4,929 ) Provision for income taxes (8,206 ) (4,929 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 17,604 $ 80,419 (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense(income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, gain on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q4 FY22 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 296,851 $ 160,159 $ 457,010 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (29,634 ) - (29,634 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,243 18,385 19,628 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 268,460 $ 178,544 $ 447,004 Q4 FY21 Net sales $ 253,348 $ 197,305 $ 450,653 Divestitures and discontinued brands (778 ) (32 ) (810 ) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands $ 252,570 $ 197,273 $ 449,843 Net sales growth (decline) 17.2 % (18.8 )% 1.4 % Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (11.4 )% - (6.4 )% Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.5 % 9.3 % 4.4 % Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 6.3 % (9.5 )% (0.6 )% Q4 FY22 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 1,163,132 $ 728,661 $ 1,891,793 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (55,393 ) - (55,393 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange (1,454 ) 17,318 15,864 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 1,106,285 $ 745,979 $ 1,852,264 Q4 FY21 YTD Net sales $ 1,104,128 $ 866,174 $ 1,970,302 Divestitures and discontinued brands (35,314 ) (75,543 ) (110,857 ) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands $ 1,068,814 $ 790,631 $ 1,859,445 Net sales growth (decline) 5.3 % (15.9 )% (4.0 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (1.7 )% 8.3 % 2.8 % Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1 )% 2.0 % 0.8 % Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 3.5 % (5.6 )% (0.4 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,042 $ 40,485 $ 77,873 $ 77,364 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 11,255 Net income from continuing operations $ 3,042 $ 40,485 $ 77,873 $ 66,109 Depreciation and amortization 12,453 11,801 46,849 49,569 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 1,528 566 2,902 1,591 Interest expense, net 4,549 1,099 10,226 5,880 Provision for income taxes 3,291 7,896 22,716 41,093 Stock-based compensation, net 3,322 3,771 15,611 15,659 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (162 ) 1,287 (2,259 ) 752 Litigation and related costs Litigation expenses 2,298 943 7,883 1,587 Proceeds from insurance claims - - (196 ) (592 ) Restructuring activities Plant closure related costs, net 34 41 929 58 Productivity and transformation costs 1,726 3,620 8,803 12,572 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 89 4,061 2,721 11,374 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 1,904 1,815 14,055 3,291 Gain on sale of assets (2 ) (4,900 ) (9,049 ) (4,900 ) Gain on sale of businesses - (3,897 ) - (2,604 ) Impairment charges Inventory write-down (305 ) (732 ) (351 ) (421 ) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,600 244 1,903 57,920 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,367 $ 68,100 $ 200,616 $ 258,938





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q4 FY22 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 21,202 $ 9,336 $ (18,589 ) $ 11,949 Depreciation and amortization 4,899 7,074 480 12,453 Stock-based compensation, net 777 383 2,162 3,322 Transaction and integration costs, net 124 77 1,703 1,904 Litigation expenses - - 2,298 2,298 Plant closure related costs, net 34 - - 34 Productivity and transformation costs 935 392 399 1,726 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs - 89 - 89 Inventory write-down (305 ) - - (305 ) Long-lived asset impairment - - 1,600 1,600 Other (155 ) (480 ) 932 297 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,511 $ 16,871 $ (9,015 ) $ 35,367 Net sales $ 296,851 $ 160,159 $ 457,010 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3 % 10.5 % 7.7 % Q4 FY21 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 23,822 $ 29,892 $ (12,148 ) $ 41,566 Depreciation and amortization 4,123 6,946 732 11,801 Stock-based compensation, net 841 312 2,618 3,771 Transaction and integration costs, net (271 ) 231 1,855 1,815 Litigation expenses - - 943 943 Plant closure related costs, net 41 - - 41 Productivity and transformation costs 3,225 54 341 3,620 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 3,396 665 - 4,061 Inventory write-down (732 ) - - (732 ) Long-lived asset impairment - 244 - 244 Other 372 (85 ) 683 970 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,817 $ 38,259 $ (4,976 ) $ 68,100 Net sales $ 253,348 $ 197,305 $ 450,653 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7 % 19.4 % 15.1 %





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q4 FY22 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 93,732 $ 79,076 $ (68,127 ) $ 104,681 Depreciation and amortization 17,357 26,878 2,614 46,849 Stock-based compensation, net 3,112 1,844 10,655 15,611 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,550 77 12,428 14,055 Litigation expenses - - 7,883 7,883 Proceeds from insurance claims - - (196 ) (196 ) Plant closure related costs, net 1,231 (302 ) - 929 Productivity and transformation costs 5,191 1,353 2,259 8,803 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,519 1,202 - 2,721 Inventory write-down (351 ) - - (351 ) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment - 303 1,600 1,903 Other (1,106 ) (358 ) (808 ) (2,272 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,235 $ 110,073 $ (31,692 ) $ 200,616 Net sales $ 1,163,132 $ 728,661 $ 1,891,793 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.5 % 15.1 % 10.6 % Q4 FY21 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 129,010 $ 38,036 $ (59,666 ) $ 107,380 Depreciation and amortization 16,816 29,915 2,838 49,569 Stock-based compensation, net 3,410 1,535 10,714 15,659 Transaction and integration costs, net (343 ) 317 3,317 3,291 Litigation expenses - - 1,587 1,587 Proceeds from insurance claims - - (592 ) (592 ) Plant closure related costs, net 34 24 - 58 Productivity and transformation costs 5,731 3,563 3,278 12,572 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 7,809 3,565 - 11,374 Inventory write-down (421 ) - - (421 ) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment (11 ) 56,348 1,583 57,920 Other 10 579 (48 ) 541 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,045 $ 133,882 $ (36,989 ) $ 258,938 Net sales $ 1,104,128 $ 866,174 $ 1,970,302 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7 % 15.5 % 13.1 %



