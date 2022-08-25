GBT’s first 3D, Multiplanar Microchip Continuation Patent Granted

GBT’s first continuation patent strengthening the new multi-dimensional integrated circuit’s architecture and manufacturing concepts



Patent Granted on August 9, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), first 3D, Multi-Planar IC design and manufacturing technology, continuation patent, was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) on August 9, 2022. The first continuation patent is focused on strengthening the new microchip’s design and manufacturing concepts and methodologies. A second continuation patent was filed on July 29, 2022, seeking to protect the memory integrated circuit’s architecture and connectivity structures. The original nonprovisional patent protects a system and method to design and manufacture microchips on multi-plane surfaces, enabling placing more electronic circuits on chips, with the goal of enabling faster performance and better electrical characteristics. GBT recently filed an additional patent to enhance its 3D, multi-dimensional concepts. This patent describes a system and method to analyze, calculate and determine the optimal 3D, multi-planar shape to manufacture a chip according to a desired process dimension. The goal of such system, when fully developed, is to predict the most optimal 3D, multidimensional shape to best fit a selected design node.

GBT has invested effort in the integrated circuit field and related EDA design automation technologies, with the goal of developing innovative systems and methods to design and manufacture the next generation of the world’s semiconductor projects. Its 3D, multi-dimensional microchip architecture IP introduces methods to design and manufacture integrated circuits to fit advanced analog, digital, and mixed type ICs on a silicon wafer. The goal is to apply this type of technology in various fields including AI, medical, autonomous vehicles and industrial technologies.

“We have invested significant effort in the integrated circuits arena and we believe that we have developed advancements for the next era of electronics. Our 3D, multi planar patents are aimed to create new horizons for the semiconductor production capacity and its ability to produce cutting-edge chips. Integrated Circuits are vital to our economy and national security, dictating innovations across a wide range of modern technologies. GBT filed three patents in the multi-dimensional field so far and few more in the IC EDA domain. We recently witnessed an increase in the U.S. efforts to make domestic investments in the field as many sectors are directly affected by the semiconductor arena, among them are automotive, data storage, aerospace, medical and industrial technologies. Our world of electronics endlessly demands more circuitries on chips, faster performance, lower power and with cheaper price. We believe that our design, if fully developed, will provide a solution to pioneer the industry into new limits, with the goal of introducing innovative design and manufacturing methods. We foresee that the future for the US semiconductor industry will be focused on building new technologies manufacturing plants, and further investing in advanced R&D in this arena. We believe our 3D, multi-planar intellectual property can lead the industry to the next generation of integrated circuits,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance.

Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

