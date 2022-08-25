High Bar Brands acquires Viking Sales, Inc

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands, the parent company of Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing, is adding to its portfolio of brands by acquiring Viking Sales, Inc of Brighton, Michigan.

Viking is an industry leader in mud flap production and distribution thanks to its established relationships with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket distribution customers.

“We are extremely happy to be partnering with High Bar Brands,” Viking Sales owners Gary & Kathi Kramer and Elizabeth Spitler said. “We feel the fit, culture, and capabilities High Bar Brands brings to Viking will help the brand expand in the industry.”

Viking’s manufacturing process is ISO-9001 certified. Under the High Bar Brands umbrella, the brand will have expanded marketing/sales support and an expansive distribution network throughout North America. The High Bar Brands portfolio will also benefit from the deep-rooted OEM relationships and high-quality manufacturing capabilities that Viking has already established.

“For over 50 years, Viking has provided custom mud flaps to the transportation industry, and we see the addition of those capabilities complimenting the brand portfolio within High Bar Brands,” HBB President & CEO Christopher Thorpe “CT” said. “Along with rubber mud flap solutions, Viking also sources raw polyethylene to manufacture industry-leading mud flaps with custom logos. Their offerings, including Viking’s rain-guard, anti-spray, and anti-sail technologies, will significantly expand our current portfolio offerings.”

Hart Marx Advisors, Heartwood Partners, and High Bar Brands collaborated to facilitate the Viking Sales acquisition.

“I would like to thank Hart Marx and Heartwood Partners for all of their help in finalizing this important addition to High Bar Brands,” Thorpe said. “A key element of High Bar Brands’ growth strategy is to expand through acquisitions to leverage core competencies of well-established iconic brands. To this end, we continue looking for additional growth opportunities to complement our growing portfolio.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.