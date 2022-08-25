HP Brings New Experiences to Make Hybrid Work, Work





New to the Dragonfly portfolio, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device to enable true productivity when working from anywhere.

The HP 34" All-in-One Desktop PC creates a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching, so users can show themselves and their work at the same time.

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, the world's first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology, gives creators and product developers an unprecedented level of detail.

The AI enhanced HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam makes users feel like they are in the room from any location.

Enhancements to HP Proactive Insights empowers IT to optimize the device experience for employees with the power of HP analytics.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Amplify™ Executive Forum, HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) annual partner roadshow, the company announced new devices and solutions to help people thrive in their hybrid work environments.



“Work habits and the expectations around work-life balance have changed significantly over the past few years. People want the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental,” said Guayente Sanmartin, General Manager and Global Head, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “HP is in an excellent position to deliver innovative experiences through hardware, software, and services to support the work transformation happening today.”

With nearly half of workers having at least some flexibility in where they work in 2023,3 it’s critical for people to have the right technology to make personal connections and meaningful contributions while having an equal seat at the table. They want devices with personalized experiences that enable them to securely collaborate, create, and be productive no matter where they get work done. HP continues its commitment to provide the right tools for the ultimate work experience. New PCs include the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 – the hybrid-ready convertible PC for business, and the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC – a creative powerhouse that offers users a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching. The new HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display provides an unprecedented level of detail,4 while the new HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam delivers crystal clear video. Enhancements to HP Proactive Insights5, 6 empower IT to optimize the device experience for employees with the power of HP analytics.

Your new mobile office – HP Dragonfly Folio G3

HP continues to deliver premium experiences in its expanded Dragonfly portfolio. With a pull-forward design that seamlessly transitions from laptop to tablet, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 empowers collaborative thinkers to create, capture, and share ideas whenever they strike.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 makes brainstorming and whiteboarding ideas a personalized experience with natural and intelligent inking with the HP Dragonfly Folio Pen. The pen magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons, and can wirelessly charge to 100% in 30 minutes.7 Users can unleash even more creativity by using their pen on the display of the HP Dragonfly Folio to ink on a secondary connected display8 with HP Indirect Inking.9

Enhanced by HP Presence,10 the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 offers collaboration features for more productive and engaging video conferencing experiences. The 8MP camera ensures users show up naturally and the 100-degree field-of-view makes it easy for another teammate to join onscreen when collaborating in person. When users want to think on their feet, HP Auto Frame11 keeps them in frame when they want to stand, stretch, or move around – perfect for days with back-to-back meetings. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling12 automatically adjusts voice volume to maintain consistency whether users are close or far from the microphone. When working remotely, users can worry less about background sounds with AI-based noise reduction that filters outbound and inbound noises. For added security, the HP Privacy Camera allows users to disable the webcam with the touch of a button.

Powered by Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 can handle resource-intensive projects and demanding business applications with ease. For increased performance, it features upgraded memory with LPDDR5 up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB.13 A new thermal solution optimizes PC performance without adding significant weight or thickness. The new HP Auto Screen Dimming5 features helps conserve battery power for long work days.

HP Wolf Security for Business14 provides a resilient defense against malware and hacking, while new seamless firmware ensure 50% reduction in update time15 and allows users to stay productive and continue working during BIOS and firmware updates. HP Privacy Alert16 lets users know when prying eyes are viewing their screen so they can quickly switch on optional HP Sure View17 to blur the screen from unwanted eyes.

When it comes to personalizing the mobile office experience, the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customize PC settings for excellent video, audio, and more.

Your new home studio – HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC

75% of end users today believe video quality matters for their job success.18 Combining powerful, easy-to-use technology with an impressive design, the new HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC creates a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching,19 so you can show yourself and your work at the same time.

The HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC allows users to move the detachable, magnetic 16MP (4MP Binned) camera20 to multiple positions on the screen bezel to find the best field of view. Users can even point the camera towards their desk so they can share hand-written notes or documents live on video calls. The high-resolution camera, together with new software, HP Keystone Correction,21 will automatically crop and flatten the image of the camera feed, creating a crisp, digital image of pages or a whiteboard to share in real time. When users need a break during video conference calls, the HP Be Right Back22 feature lets them change their video feed to a still picture.

A creative powerhouse, the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC delivers an immersive experience with an uncompromising 34-inch diagonal 5K display with 21:9 aspect so you can fit more work into your imaginative process. Users can experience deeper picture and vibrant colors with a 5K WUHD (5120x2160) display and reduce blue light wave exposure with the TÜV certified HP Eye Ease low blue light panel. As the world’s most powerful commercial All-in-One PC,23 users can take on big projects utilizing multiple applications with Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® processors24 and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics. The PC grows with the user with upgradable storage and memory up to 128GB DDR5.

Your new stunning digital canvas – HP Z32k G3 4K ​USB-C Display​

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, the world’s first IPS Black display25 with Thunderbolt™ 4 technology, empowers creators and product developers to maximize their creative potential. Creators want an unprecedented level of detail, so it’s no surprise that 99% of creative pros and 90% of power users find color accuracy very important when purchasing a monitor.26 The latest Z performance monitor features IPS Black panel technology, which means deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a 98% P3 wide color range, all in 4K ultra-high resolution.27 Providing twice the contrast ratio of a traditional IPS panel, creations come to life and what is seen on the screen matches the imagination of the creator or product developer. With additional features like single power on, KVM switch,28 and Thunderbolt™ 4 with the ability to daisy chain a second 4K monitor with a single cable, the Z32k G3 delivers multi-device creative workflow versatility, all in a single solution.

Your new view into hybrid work – HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam

People want to make personal connections. With 73% of webcam users judging others based on video quality, and 75% judging others based on audio quality,29 the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam empowers users to stream their most authentic self. Enhanced by HP Presence,30 the webcam delivers crystal-clear video in up to 4K resolution,31 while AI face-framing and autofocus32 makes it feel like users are in the room. User images and ideas stay vibrant with the 18mm F2.0 large lens and lowlight adjustment feature. Feel confident you are heard clearly with noise reduction and dual microphones. The webcam is also Zoom certified to deliver a superb conferencing experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom.

Keeping employees productive and happy with HP Proactive Insights

HP Proactive Insights33, 34 provides IT with advanced AI and actionable insights35 to help optimize the device experience for employees. The latest enhancements to the device fleet management service enable IT professionals and managed service providers to create and execute an optimized device strategy in a hybrid work environment. With many customers planning to upgrade to Windows 11, IT teams or channel partners managing on their behalf can run a Windows 11 Readiness Assessment to plan and implement an insights-driven migration strategy for their existing PCs. New, customizable analytics dashboards spot issues before they happen to help ensure firmware is up to date and devices stay connected. The new Digital Experience Scorecard enables HP Partners and IT to quantify the device experience for employees with key insights into device health, performance, and security across the fleet so that they can identify opportunities for improvement.

Pricing and Availability36

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is available now for a starting price of $2,379.

The HP 34" AiO Desktop PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $2,119.

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display is expected to be available in November. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is available now for $199 at HP.com.

HP Proactive Insights is available to customers and channel partners as a stand-alone solution or through HP Device as a Service.



For more information about HP innovations announced at HP Amplify Executive Forum, please visit the online press kit at the HP Press Center for additional assets.

1 Dual video streams and camera switching requires second 16MP binning (4MP) camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature.

2 Based on HP’s internal analysis of IPS Black Panel Technology displays with Thunderbolt™ 4 as of 8/25/2022.

3 HP Proprietary Research, 1245 ITDMs in US, China, Germany, India, and Columbia, May 2022.

4 Compared to prior Z models.

5 HP Proactive Insights is sold separately. HP Proactive Insights and/or included components may vary by region, by operating system, or by authorized HP service partner. Please contact your local HP representative or authorized partner for specific details in your location. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service, or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

6 HP TechPulse a telemetry and analytics platform that provides critical data around devices and applications and is not sold as a standalone service. HP TechPulse follows stringent GDPR privacy regulations and is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security. Internet access with connection to TechPulse portal is required. For full system requirements, please visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/YhKhCqx5v5ukEBMP0hZCHH6?domain=hpdaas.com.

7 Recharges your battery up to 50% within 30 minutes when the system is off or in standby mode. Power adapter with a minimum capacity of 65 watts is required. After charging has reached 50% capacity, charging will return to normal. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to System tolerance.

8 Sold separately.

9 Indirect Inking functions in pull-forward and tablet modes and requires connection via dock or video cable (USB-C™, HDMI, or Display Port.

10 HP Dragonfly Folio G3’s Presence features require myHP application and Windows OS.

11 HP Auto Frame requires Windows and myHP app.

12 Dynamic Voice Levelling requires myHP application and Windows OS.

13 For storage drives, GB = a billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 30GB is reserved for system recovery software.

14 HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 or 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and Workstation products. See product details for included security features.

15 Based on HP internal analysis of firmware update process on the HP G8 series PCs versus the firmware update improvements run on the HP G9 series PCs. ​

16 HP Privacy Alert requires myHP application and Windows OS and is only active in laptop mode.

17 HP Sure View Gen3 integrated privacy screen is an optional feature that must be configured at purchase and is designed to function in landscape orientation.

18 HP Proprietary Research, 200 end-users in US, Aug 2022.

19 Dual video streams and camera switching requires second 16MP binning (4MP) camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature.

20 Pixel binning provides a final output resolution of 4MP per still or video image.

21 HP Keystone Correction requires Windows 10 or higher.

22 Requires the myHP application and Windows 10 or higher OS.

23 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs with Windows Pro OS as of July 2022. Most powerful based on processor, memory, and graphics.

24 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

25 Based on HP’s internal analysis of IPS Black Panel Technology displays with Thunderbolt™ 4 as of 8/25/2022.

26 HP Color Calibration Report – The Harris Poll 2021.

27 4K content require to view in 4K resolution.

28 For KVM compatibility, if connected PCs do not have USB-C® port, user will need a USB-C® to A cable. Sold separately.

29 PCW US Remote Work Survey, January 2021.

30 Select HP Products are enhanced with HP Presence. Features vary by platform. To use AI enhanced software, install HP Accessory Center to enable. Host PC requires Windows 10 or higher.

31 4K content required to view full 4K images.

32 Requires downloadable HP Accessory Center available on Microsoft Store. Host PC requires Windows 10 or higher.

33 HP Proactive Insights and/or included components may vary by region, by operating system, or by authorized HP service partner. Please contact your local HP representative or authorized partner for specific details in your location. HP services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service, or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.

34 HP Proactive Insights requires HP TechPulse to be installed by customer manually via a one-click download at hp.com/active-care or by providing consent at the time of your hardware’s first boot, which enables HP to install HP TechPulse to collect information related to the Device. HP TechPulse is a telemetry and analytics platform that provides critical data around devices and applications and is not sold as a standalone service. HP TechPulse follows stringent GDPR privacy regulations and is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security. Internet access with connection to TechPulse portal is required. For full system requirements, please visit http://www.hpdaas.com/requirements.

35 HP TechPulse a telemetry and analytics platform that provides critical data around devices and applications and is not sold as a standalone service. HP TechPulse follows stringent GDPR privacy regulations and is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security. Internet access with connection to TechPulse portal is required. For full system requirements, please visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/YhKhCqx5v5ukEBMP0hZCHH6?domain=hpdaas.com.

36 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.