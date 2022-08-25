Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC), House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Xometry, Inc. To Announce Innovative Public-Private Partnership Offering Two-Year Scholarships To Train Next-Generation Of Skilled Mechanical Engineers, Technicians and Machinists



The purpose of this event is to announce two-year scholarships for nearly 60 CCBC students who are studying to become the next generation of skilled mechanical engineers, technicians and machinists. Xometry, a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: XMTR) based in Rockville that helps companies create locally resilient supply chains, is funding the scholarships as part of its commitment to investing in small- and medium manufacturers in Maryland and throughout the country. The scholarships are an important realization of Rep. Hoyer’s Make It In America plan, which is designed to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in developing and building advanced technology and other products that drive the global economy.



