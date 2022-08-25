SL Green Realty Corp. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on September 13, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that Andrew Mathias, President, Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, and Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property, of SL Green, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM ET. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.



The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode and a copy of the presentation materials will be available prior to the webcast in the Investors’ section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at http://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. A replay of the audio-webcast will be available through December 12, 2022 via the same link.

About SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

