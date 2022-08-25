Axalta Innovation Wins Globally Distinguished R&D 100 Award

Abcite® 2060 protects large structures against corrosion in tough environments



Breakthrough flame spray powder coating for field application

Supports company’s 2030 Sustainability Goals

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its Abcite® 2060 Thermoplastic Flame Spray Powder Coating has been named a 2022 R&D 100 Award winner for providing best-in-class protection against corrosion and driving productivity. In addition, Imron® Industrial High Performance Urethane Primer was named a finalist. Both technologies support the company’s 2030 Sustainability Goals and were recognized in the Mechanical and Materials category which includes technologies of significance in coatings and paint solutions.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by the R&D 100 Awards,” said Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “This milestone is a testament to the progress and impact of our continuing innovation. Our people across the globe work diligently to create and deliver new, forward-thinking solutions to help our customers maximize operating efficiency and effectiveness, while supporting sustainability commitments.”

Axalta’s Abcite 2060 is designed with exceptional anticorrosion and mechanical performance while also providing in-situ repairability and simplicity of use with breakthrough Flame Spray technology. Conventional powder coatings can only be applied in a manufacturing setting where ovens are available for cure. With Abcite 2060, large metal structures can be protected on site and damage can be easily repaired without dismantling the structure.

Axalta’s single layer powder coating offers a sustainable solution compared to typical multi-layer liquid coatings which can take up to as many as 50 hours to dry. Abcite 2060 has no VOC emissions and can be applied directly to the metal with no primer required, saving time and cost while also providing enhanced durability extending asset life. Powder coatings offer the additional benefit to be reclaimed, reused and recycled.

Imron Industrial High Performance Urethane Primer is a low VOC sustainable solution for General Industrial and agriculture, construction and earthmoving (ACE) equipment applications. It offers significant sustainability benefits over the incumbent epoxy technology while continuing to provide best-in-class protection against corrosion and outstanding aesthetics and appearance. Customers also experience enhanced productivity and ease of use with lower temperatures needed for drying/curing minimizing energy consumption and a reduced carbon footprint.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the top 100 revolutionary technologies from the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies, federally-funded research institutions, academic and government labs, and smaller companies. This year’s R&D 100 winners will be recognized at an awards dinner on November 17 in Coronado, Calif.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Media Contact

Robert Donohoe

D +1 267-756-3803

Robert.Donohoe@axalta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1152b86-ea43-4ee7-82a3-560dbd1fb297