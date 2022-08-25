GlowTouch Named an Aspirant on the Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, KY, announced today that the company has been named to Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 of contact center providers for the second straight year. GlowTouch is an Aspirant in the consulting giant's annual compilation of outsourcing excellence and follows another year of ushering in new clients and opening additional contact center locations.

"Being showcased on this year's CXM PEAK matrix is an honor that belongs to our entire team," said Vidya Ravichandran, CEO & Founder of GlowTouch. "Providing an exceptional customer experience is not only our mission but our way of life. We live and breathe CXM every day in order to give our clients the world-class service they deserve, and we couldn't do it without our people.

GlowTouch has been a pioneer in the CXM space and differentiates itself by its people-centric philosophy. The company was also named among the industry's Great Employers in capturing a Stevie Award for diversity and inclusion, and Ravichandran was inducted into the CCWomen Hall of Fame.

Since July 2020, GlowTouch has added dozens of new clients while also managing the expansion of numerous existing programs and extending its global footprint. New centers opened in Pasig City, Philippines and San Antonio, Texas, and a much larger facility is now operating in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Everest Group recognition comes as the company celebrates its 20th year in the industry.

"It is gratifying to be included on this list again and to see our company's continued growth and success," said Tammy Weinstein, Senior VP of Marketing & Analyst Relations. "Growth results from solid leadership, good planning, and great people who can execute, and this recognition reflects all three of those components."

The PEAK Matrix is an annual assessment of the capabilities and market impact of service and technology providers across multiple industries. It covers companies, products, solutions, and locations and ranks companies accordingly. The Customer Experience Management (CXM) report includes metrics such as a company's size and revenue, the diversity of its clientele, vision and strategy, and scope of services, among other factors.

GlowTouch also continues investing in technology and service delivery through text analysis, an eWFM tool, bots, and dashboards that affect the client experience and the customer journey. The company's history in software and application development is an additional tool to leverage, one that goes beyond what the typical BPO can provide.

Read more about the Everest Group's 2022 CXM PEAK Matrix®: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2022-21-R-5331/Marketing.

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held, NMSDC MBE, and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. We deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and as a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with a global footprint that includes onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, and San Antonio. There is also a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com.

Related Images











Image 1: GlowTouch LLC





GlowTouch Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment