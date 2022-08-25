Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Company announcement



August 25, 2022

Announcement No. 13/2022

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 4,000 shares in Nilfisk by Peter Nilsson, Chair of The Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on August 23, 24 and 25, 2022 at a total price of 699,552 DKK. The shares have been bought through Poleved Industrial Performance AB, which is closely related to Peter Nilsson.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations: Allan Jørgensen +45 2222 8577





